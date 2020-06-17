ST. PAUL — A trail may be added on the east side of Highway 61 from Cedar Avenue to County Road F as part of additional refinements to the Rush Line bus rapid transit (BRT) project.
That change and more were part of an engineering update on "15 Percent Plans" made to the Policy Advisory Committee by Ramsey County's Rush Line team at its latest virtual meeting.
The new trail is being evaluated in the current two-year environmental assessment phase. Ongoing coordination with project partners will be required to determine feasibility of the segment, according to team leaders, and sources for the non-federal funding share identified. A maintenance plan is also needed prior to including the trail in the project scope.
Additional refinements pertaining to the White Bear area presented at the May 28 meeting include:
• Pedestrian improvements and a traffic signal at Eighth Street and Highway 61. Southbound left turns will be prohibited at Seventh Street. It was noted that additional coordination is needed with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and White Bear Lake Area Schools.
• Platform locations that provide maximum transit accessibility for both local service and bus rapid transit, while minimizing potential impacts.
• A station platform height of 10 inches to provide equitable, safe and efficient access.
• Inclusion of additional pedestrian and bicycle facilities to improve station accessibility.
• Adjusted BRT and Bruce Vento Trail design within the Ramsey County rail right of way to improve safety and reflect public input.
• Refine design to Maplewood Mall Transit Center to serve both existing service and Rush Line BRT.
• Agree to review the project with and without the Highway 36 park and ride.
The Policy Advisory Committee, chaired by White Bear Lake Mayor Jo Emerson, was told that engineering and environmental assessment work remains on track despite COVID-19. Also noted were resolutions of support on the 15 Percent Plans from the city of White Bear Lake, White Bear Township, Vadnais Heights and Maplewood. Gem Lake has yet to schedule the agenda item.
A refined capital cost estimate is upcoming based on the 15 Percent Plans. Current estimated cost for the 14-mile route is $420 million. Funding will come from county funds generated by the transit sales and use tax and the Federal Transit Administration's capital investment grants program.
Next steps for the two-year environmental phase are Federal Transit Administrative and legal reviews, June through November, followed by publication of the environmental assessment and a 45-day public comment period. Public hearings will be scheduled in January 2021 and an anticipated environmental decision is expected in April. Based on the project's current timeline, construction would begin in 2024 and open in 2026.
Buses will operate all day, every 10 minutes during rush hours and every 15 to 30 minutes at other times, 5 a.m. to midnight.
The committee next meets July 23 in virtual format. Comments and questions can be submitted to info@rushline.org.
