The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced a $1.25 million competitive grant to support transit-oriented development planning along the Rush Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route. The grant is the result of strong collaboration between Ramsey County, the Metropolitan Council, FTA and additional local partners.
The grant comes from the FTA’s Pilot Program for Transit-Oriented Development Planning, which funds comprehensive planning projects near public transportation that improve access, encourage ridership and spur economic and mixed-use development.
Funds will be used for an inclusive planning process with the diverse communities along the Rush Line BRT route to establish a vision for future development near transit stations and determine how communities can implement that vision.
“Locating jobs, housing, education, health care and other essential resources near high-quality transit is part of how we enhance quality of life in Ramsey County,” said Victoria Reinhardt, Ramsey County commissioner and chair of the Rush Line Corridor Task Force. “By carefully planning for the future of these station areas, we make the most of the substantial investment in Ramsey County’s prosperity that the Rush Line represents.”
The Rush Line BRT is a future 15-mile transit route with 21 stations between Union Depot in Lowertown Saint Paul and downtown White Bear Lake. The project is led by Ramsey County in partnership with the FTA, the Metropolitan Council, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the cities of Saint Paul, Maplewood, Vadnais Heights, Gem Lake and White Bear Lake, and White Bear Township. The project is anticipated to be transitioned from the county to the Metropolitan Council in 2021 with construction slated to start in 2024 and service projected to begin in 2026.
“This critical federal support will give residents, businesses and other community members a greater opportunity to shape how the Rush Line BRT will influence development in the areas near stations,” said White Bear Lake Mayor Jo Emerson, chair of the Rush Line Policy Advisory Committee. “Thoughtful development along the Rush Line BRT route can enhance communities and address ongoing challenges like housing affordability and racial disparities in access to jobs, food and other necessities.”
— Ramsey County news release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.