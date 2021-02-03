Rush Line buses expect to roll in 5 years

ST. PAUL — Next stop for the Rush Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project is release of an environmental assessment, followed by a public comment period later this summer.
The timeline was formed up at last month's policy advisory committee (PAC) meeting, held virtually and chaired by White Bear Lake Mayor Jo Emerson.
The $457 million-plus project is a 15-mile bus line between downtown White Bear Lake and Union Depot in St. Paul. Partnering with the county on the transit corridor are the Metropolitan Council; Minnesota Department of Transportation; cities of St. Paul, Maplewood, Vadnais Heights, Gem Lake, White Bear Lake and White Bear Township; and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).
Buses will connect riders to 50 medical clinics and hospitals along the route, as well as retail outlets and whatever else lies between the 21 stations along the route. Park and ride lots are planned at the existing Maplewood Mall transit center and at the County Road E station (70 spaces at the TCO Sports Garden) with a third, 300-space, structure being considered at the Highway 36 station.
Project staff shared updated ridership and cost estimates with the committee at its Jan. 21 meeting. The presentation showed the line is expected to provide between 6,700 and 7,400 rides per day by 2040, with an estimated capital cost between $457 million (without the Hwy. 36 park and ride) and $474 million. Annual maintenance and operating costs are estimated at $15.3 million in 2026 dollars.
Federal funding for the project will be requested through the Capital Investment Grants Program administered by the FTA. Based on estimated cost and ridership, financial plan, relief benefits and impacts on land use and economic development, the BRT project is expected to qualify for the program and be competitive for funding with other projects around the country.
“Bringing jobs, housing, education, health care and other essential resources together with high-quality transit is part of how we enhance quality of life in Ramsey County,” said Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, chair of the Rush Line Corridor Task Force. “The work that is being done now on the Rush Line project will ensure we build a transportation system that provides increased access to jobs and vital services.”
Recent study figures by the University of Minnesota on mass transit usage reported by KSTP News ("Southwest Light Rail delayed, transit future uncertain," Jan. 14) show a 60% drop in bus ridership during the pandemic with light rail usage down by about 70%. Asked about the low ridership numbers, Reinhardt said she remains confident the forecast will stand.
"Right now, ridership is very different because of COVID-19," Reinhardt noted. "Clearly there's been a change (during the pandemic), but Rush Line is not just a commuter line but an other-destination line. Ridership characteristics presented at the meeting show 46% of users are non-commuters, with 77% riding by choice. I'm confident with the information we have."
The commissioner added she hears people say they don't see anyone riding the bus. "Well, if there was a more convenient bus, I wouldn't be using my car," she retorted. "This is about change, and I know people have trouble with that."
The environmental assessment is expected to publish in May 2021, with a 45-day public comment period and public hearings to follow in June. A decision from the FTA on the assessment is expected fall of 2021.
“We look forward to this key step forward for Rush Line BRT this year,” Mayor Emerson said in a county press release. “Rush Line is a critical part of ensuring the East Metro has access to our region’s growing transit system. As our economy recovers from the pandemic-related downturn, we want to be ready to welcome jobs, housing and growth to our communities.”
Construction is slated to start in 2024 and service projected to start in 2026. Oversight for the project is expected to transition from the county to the Met Council later this year.
For more on the project, visit rushline.org.
