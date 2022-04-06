Irina Fursman is partnering with the White Bear Rotary to collect much-needed moral and financial support for the people of Ukraine.
Irina and her husband, Richard, founded Global Synergy Group in 2012 to build connections between Minnesota and Irina’s home country of Ukraine. Today, those connections have been a key foundation for supporting Ukrainian refugees.
“It’s a project that turned out to be bigger than we thought,” said co-founder Irina Fursman.
Both Fursman and her husband joined Maplewood Rotary during the pandemic, but their connection to White Bear Lake Rotary happened through a connection with a Rotarian who was working on a project in Russia. Fursman decided to join in on the project, which worked with Russian professionals, because of her connection with her family. Those family members currently live in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.
Fursman’s background in community organization has helped form connections with Ukraine. She has facilitated exchanges between American and Ukrainian students and professionals over the last couple of years.
“Now we’re redirecting our effort to relief in Ukraine. A lot of the students who first made connections in the U.S. are in their mid-20s now, and we want to provide opportunities for the younger generation,” Fursman said.
Fursman wants Global Synergy Group to be a lifeline for those staying behind in Ukraine. Global Synergy Group sent $80,000 to Ukraine and transfers money on a daily basis so Ukrainians can have immediate access to the funds.
“People ask why not do something bigger, like a GoFundMe, but it’s because we need that immediate transfer. We’re strictly using a PayPal version of a fundraiser so we can get those fast transfers to people,” she noted.
Funds raised by Global Synergy Group are going to help children and the elderly evacuate Ukraine and to provide food for families. But there are other immediate needs.
“Medication is a huge need right now. There is not enough supply right now. Hospitals and pharmacies are the first places to be bombed, so there isn’t access to what is available,” said Fursman.
Global Synergy Group has a network of volunteers that has been working to get supplies to those in need. Fursman reported that $10,000 in aid was given to an underground operation in Russian-occupied Kherson to bring food and medication to Ukrainians.
Another critical part of Global Synergy Group’s mission is to help Ukrainian refugees recover economically. Fursman hopes that the labor shortage in Minnesota could lead to the hiring of refugees by large companies, which would provide the financial stability those families need.
Individuals can help Ukrainians by providing financial and/or moral support. Just $20 can purchase food to sustain a family of three for a week, according to Fursman.
Moral support can come from normalizing conversations about the war in Ukraine and sharing accurate information about the situation.
“We can focus on helping Ukraine save their country. We can do that through conversations and how we show up in our own community matters,” said Fursman. “When I think of community, I don’t think of roads or places, I think of people. It’s the social fabric. Now is a time we really want to be with them.”
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
