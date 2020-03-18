Rotary members get Sweet treat

A family connection helped White Bear Lake Rotarian Jeff Otto snag a sweet speaker to the club's March 11 meeting. Otto's older brother is an old friend of Martha Rossini Olson's father. If her name doesn't ring a bell, this name should: Sweet Martha, as in the cookie queen of the Minnesota State Fair.
Martha graciously accepted an invitation to talk about her start in the chocolate chip cookie business, and even brought samples of her gourmet treats.
Otto introduced Olson, noting "there's only one introduction in the state of Minnesota for this lady: It's Sweet Martha."
Few fans may know that Olson and her husband Gary started their cookie empire with frozen yogurt in 1978.
"We opened a frozen yogurt shop on Seventh and Hennepin," she recalled. "It was a brand-new product back in the day and considered a health food. In Chicago, they were sprinkling crumbled Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies on the yogurt. As customers came in, they wanted the cookies. This is what gave us the idea."
Olson, who grew up in the North Dale neighborhood, loved the state fair. "We wanted to get in (as a food vendor)," she said. "Dannon Yogurt told us they would provide the trailer and product if we got in. It sounded simple. So, we applied. Of course, we were rejected because there already was a frozen yogurt stand. The following year, we applied again. We threw in the chocolate chip cookies. The summer went by and we never heard. Then the fair called in early August. They asked us to be in the fair, only with the cookies."
To use a cliché, the rest is history. Today, Sweet Martha cookies, "oven hot, baked on the spot," are sold in paper cones or plastic pails at three locations on the fairgrounds. The cone idea was borrowed from a New York street vendor after an employee happened to see cookies sold in the unique package. "We liked that because people walk around the fair holding the cones. It's great for marketing," Olson said.
Sweet Martha didn't say how many cookies hungry fairgoers consume during the 12 days of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, but she did share some impressive numbers:
850: number of employees
75: tons of flour
101: tons of sugar
65: tons of chocolate chips
50,656: dozen medium eggs
186,000: batches of cookies it would take to make an equivalent amount using a 12-ounce bag of chocolate chips for each batch
Her cookies are also available in the frozen foods section at area supermarkets. The cookie dough comes in several varieties, including the gourmet chocolate chunk served to Rotarians.
By the way, it was Olson’s brother who suggested the name. An attorney, he was setting up their corporation and said they needed a name. It should be noted that the Olsons do have partners, Gary's high school buddy Neal O'Leary and his wife, Brenda. Anyway, Gary wanted to use Martha's name, much to her dismay. "I don't like attention," she admitted, and he suggested the word “Marvelous.” Her brother Ray said, “How about ‘Sweet?’” The name stuck.
