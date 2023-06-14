Rotary Club establishes camp tradition for North Korean refugees

WHITE BEAR LAKE — In late July, Friends of North Korean Refugees in Minnesota (FNKRM) will hold a North Korean Family Summer Camp at YMCA Camp Ihduhapi. The Minnesota-based civic initiative was originally born out of the White Bear Lake Rotary Club.
Jim Hunt, a member of the White Bear Lake Rotary Club, is president of FNKRM.
“Two years ago the first camp happened, and we did that with a Rotary district grant to support the funding for it,” Hunt said.
This year, the White Bear Lake Rotary Club isn’t supporting the camp financially, but is providing volunteer help; club members will lead different classes at the camp. Hunt said the event has grown, and is therefore being handled by FNKRM.
This year’s camp is similar to the initial camp, which was held in 2021.
“The concept is to get a group of North Korean refugees in a nonthreatening environment. We’re using summer camp to do that. It seems to be an effective way for them to build community, and that’s what we’re trying to do, let them connect,” Hunt said.
The weeklong camp will consist of standard activities for summer camp like fishing, boating, building fires and cooking outside.
“Those are activities that North Koreans didn’t have the opportunity to do as kids that we as Minnesotans did,” Hunt said.
He explained that there are only about 250 North Korean refugees in the U.S., located in cities — among them, Los Angeles and Chicago.
While there aren’t many refugees in Minnesota, there is the history of the Minnesota Project, which lasted from 1955 to 1961. The six-year program, a partnership between the University of Minnesota and Seoul National University, focused on educational exchanges.
That program, coupled with the doctoral work of native South Korean Haesook Koo, who received her Ph.D. in comparative and international education from the University of Minnesota, led to the establishment of the camp locally.
Koo volunteered at the White Bear Lake Rotary Club’s 2021 event: Meet Our North Korean Neighbors: A Week of Family Camp for North Korean Refugees.
“Minnesota has been a central point. The volunteers are here, the organization is here, the camps are here. It provides a nonthreatening environment for the refugees to come here,” Hunt said.
Koo will also lead a number of classes at this year’s camp.
“As a native South Korean who considers Minnesota as a second home, I have witnessed the strong heritage of Minnesota’s civic culture that makes the state of Minnesota stand apart from any other states in the U.S. In the summer of 2021, I witnessed, again, how ordinary Minnesotans rooted in civic minds, pioneering spirits and welcoming hospitality towards North Korean refugees worked together for a small number of North Korean refugees living in the U.S.,” Koo said.
Hunt initially got involved in FNKRM after he met Koo several years ago and was inspired by her work.
“She has some long-range goals with this. She’s one of the first people I’ve seen making progress with this, which is why I got involved,” Hunt said.
While there were about 25 refugees at the camp in 2021, Hunt said they are capping this year’s camp at 30 people and are fairly certain they will get that number.
In order to reach refugees in other states, they’re working with nongovernment organizations, as those groups have contacts with refugee families.
“We ask them to make it available to their clientele if they’re interested. We also ask them to do the first screening to find out if they’re truly a North Korean refugee. We can only take those who are here legally at the camp,” Hunt said.
The camp is free to the refugees. Hunt said that the YMCA is interested in it from a cultural standpoint, and it supports the organization’s goal of strengthening communities. FNKRM provides a stipend of about $350 to individual campers to help defer travel costs.
“This (camp) allows the North Koreans to build community. We saw that from the first camp. Part of it is saying, this is how you build peace long-term. You build it from the ground up,” Hunt said.
