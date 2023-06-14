Rotary Club establishes camp tradition for North Korean refugees

North Korean refugees will have a change to experience outdoor activities at a family camp at YMCA Camp Ihduhapi.

WHITE BEAR LAKE — In late July, Friends of North Korean Refugees in Minnesota (FNKRM) will hold a North Korean Family Summer Camp at YMCA Camp Ihduhapi. The Minnesota-based civic initiative was originally born out of the White Bear Lake Rotary Club.

Jim Hunt, a member of the White Bear Lake Rotary Club, is president of FNKRM.

