WHITE BEAR LAKE — Rotary Club President John Channon offered an update on the two members who tested positive for coronavirus (reported in last week’s Press).
“Our fellow Rotarians are either recovered or in the process of recovering,” Channon said in an email. “Each has had a slightly different journey, one experienced mild symptoms and recovered quite effectively, in the 80% category of those who contract the virus. The other had a slightly more difficult recovery, and it has been a longer road. Both are in very positive moods.”
Channon added he has not heard of any new COVID-19 cases among club membership and encouraged people to follow procedures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to mitigate spread. For more, go to https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html
The club will be conducting future meetings online until further notice.
Debra Neutkens
