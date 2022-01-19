Rooney farm: from green plants to green homes

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The developer has changed, but a planned subdivision at 1800 County Road E, Rooney Second Addition, remains a nine-home development with a new twist.
The homes will be energy efficient and “healthy.”
A preliminary plat was first approved by City Council in December 2020 for the 321 Group LLC. Since then, GreenHalo Builds and its CEO John Sharkey took over the contract to purchase the former Rooney farm and build a cul-de-sac neighborhood of eco-friendly homes. The name of the 4.6-acre development is changing from Blustone Villas to EcoWoods.
The homes are described as “net zero-ready,” meaning the costs of operating and maintaining the home are much lower than typical homes. Each is constructed using structurally engineered panels to make the homes airtight, and includes amenities such as solar power, energy-efficient appliances and electric car chargers in every garage. Prices will start in the high $600s.
According to CEO Sharkey, the company’s Stillwater model boasts a $10 monthly electric bill.
Located in downtown Stillwater, GreenHalo Builds has been recognized for its innovative, eco-friendly homes. It is the recipient of the 2021 Minnesota Green Path Leadership Award, and received a Reggie award for a high-performing home in Mahtomedi featured in the Parade of Homes.
As pointed out to council Jan. 11, this project is the first in a long time to include a new public roadway in the cul-de-sac called Rooney Place. Planning and Zoning Coordinator Samantha Crosby added there will no longer be a homeowner’s association for lawn mowing and snowplowing, which the previous developer desired.
And good news for those who enjoyed Don Rooney’s humorous message sign along County Road E at the entrance to his nursery: Crosby said the developer promises the popular landmark will remain part of the landscape, but in a different spot.
Rooney died in 2019 at age 96. He had lived on the property, originally 10 acres, since 1937. The original farmstead (Lot 4) and outbuildings will remain per the family’s wishes.
Information on the development and the company’s low-carbon-footprint homes is available at greenhalobuilds.com. The company expects lots to sell quickly.
— Debra Neutkens
