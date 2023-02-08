WILLERNIE — Contrary to rumor, Roma has not set a definite closing date.
Roma Manager Brian Pilrain said last week they had signed a purchase agreement for the building at 310 Stillwater Road, but the deal is still in its infancy.
“We are in the initial stages of putting a deal together; nothing has been finalized,” said Pilrain, who complained his phone was ringing off the hook after a social media post announced the restaurant was closing Feb. 28. He reiterated that a date has not been set. “Our restaurant and bar remain open as usual until further notice while the search for Roma 3.0 continues.”
Roma has closed its deli, however, and will not be restocking the market. Those ventures were a way to make use of extra space but are no longer financially viable.
An earlier story announcing the property was for sale indicated that COVID and road construction contributed to the owners’ decision to sell. They had hoped to lease the property back from a buyer rather than close, but that isn’t in the cards if the deal goes through. The potential buyer is a retailer who will remain anonymous at this time.
“We have been looking for another space that is more conducive to increasing the size of our brewing operations,” Pilrain added. “Here in the former Wildwood Bowl building, we have the smallest commercial brewery in Minnesota.”
Their beer flavors have been a huge success, Pilrain maintained, but they have to rent larger tanks from other breweries to keep up with demand.
The Pilrains, parents Dave and Joy, and sons Brian and Brent, expanded Roma about seven years ago after buying the old Hangar Room steakhouse, which was once the Wildwood bowling alley.
In other news, the Roma manager announced they have released a new Double Dragon IPA on tap and in cans. And longtime team member Chef Robert is heading back to England for a few weeks this month to visit some of his favorite pubs for inspiration. “He will return just in time for fish and chips season here in town so we’ll be featuring some new sandwiches and having some epic fish fries then,” Pilrain said.
— Debra Neutkens
