Roma building sells to equestrian store owner

Mike and Christy Weflen, on right, share a celebratory toast with Brian Pilrain at Roma. The two men seated behind them are unidentified.

 Contributed

It’s official. St. Croix Saddlery in Hugo is relocating to the former Roma restaurant in Willernie. 

Business owner Christy Weflen and husband Mike signed the closing papers earlier this month, and plan to move the English tack store mid-July. 

