Roma building sells to equestrian store owner

It’s official. St. Croix Saddlery in Hugo is relocating to the former Roma restaurant in Willernie.
Business owner Christy Weflen and husband Mike signed the closing papers earlier this month, and plan to move the English tack store mid-July.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It’s official. St. Croix Saddlery in Hugo is relocating to the former Roma restaurant in Willernie.
Business owner Christy Weflen and husband Mike signed the closing papers earlier this month, and plan to move the English tack store mid-July.
“We are so excited,” said Weflen, who calls the 15,000-square-foot building “dream retail space in the heart of horse country.”
Once a bowling alley, the building has seen several iterations over the years, the most recent a restaurant and microbrewery owned by the Pilrain family that closed March 31. The property at 310 Stillwater Road was listed for sale last August.
With triple her current space, Weflen said she intends to expand her lines of specialty equestrian clothing, add Western wear, bring an embroidery service in-house and resume manufacture of baked horse muffin treats (a proprietary recipe) in the restaurant’s kitchen.
A remodel is underway, and Weflen is keeping fingers crossed there won’t be too many hiccups. “The building is built like a fortress and beautiful inside,” she said. “The dark wood is perfect for an equestrian background.”
St. Croix Saddlery, once located in White Bear Lake, is celebrating its 41st year in 2023. Weflen, who is also an attorney specializing in equine law, has owned the business for 13 years. Her Hugo building, once a daycare center at 5525 141st St., is available for lease.
— Debra Neutkens
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.