When her sister and favorite travel companion retired last year, White Bear Lake’s community development director got to thinking.
Or in Anne Kane’s words, “that’s when the wheels started turning.” After months of mulling the decision, she gave notice that Feb. 11 would be her last day with the city.
Her decision to resign wasn’t an easy one, but after 28 years in city planning, Kane felt it time to take a sabbatical to pursue activities she loves best — like trekking the rugged Superior Hiking Trail or exploring small towns in exotic places.
Kane came to White Bear Lake from the Chicago area 10 years ago. She quickly assimilated, purchasing a quaint house within walking distance of City Hall and embracing the challenging job of overseeing development in the historic community.
She is proud of the major projects completed under her watch, like the marina triangle development, The Waters senior living facility, Lunds & Bylerly’s, the Tower Crossing property on Centerville Road and the Schafer Richardson apartment building on County Road E.
A recent analysis by the city’s financial advisor shows the market value of those business properties has blossomed from $6.8 million to $100.2 million, a sum Kane finds “amazing.”
“It’s good information for our council to have,” she added.
Private sector investment in the city is proof White Bear’s community development position is one of the most coveted in the state, Kane said. “And that does not reflect the money going into the arts district or schools, single-family residential and nontaxable properties. Those things are why the community is so desirable.”
The timing of her departure and that of the mayor and city manager is coincidental, emphasized Kane. “Ellen (former city manager Hiniker) beat me to it. I don’t want anyone to think my leaving has anything to do with the new leadership.
“We are only given limited time,” Kane said. “I want to go out while I still love this field. I have a lot more energy and spirit left in me to start a new chapter. I’ve always been an adventurer.”
Her bucket list is long, she noted, and includes long road trips and spending time in Croatia within walking distance of the Adriatic Sea. Kane is already looking forward to a monthlong trip to Florida and Mexico she booked a year ago.
During her undefined sabbatical (retirement is not the correct word), she plans to “align my mind and spirit and focus on letting myself decide what I really want to do,” shared Kane. Finding creative housing solutions are a possibility, which builds off her many years of professional experience. “Housing,” she added, “is critical to the health of a community.”
And no, she doesn’t plan to sell her house. “I can’t tell you how many people asked me that,” Kane laughed. “I love this area and I’m planning to stay, at least for the foreseeable future.”
Co-worker Samantha Crosby, planning and zoning coordinator, called Kane “a wonderful boss.”
“She leaves a legacy of both advancing and streamlining the department by leaps and bounds,” Crosby said. “To offer a few examples, Anne dovetailed the Variance Board with the Planning Commission, expanded the revolving loan and grant program for small businesses, and provided staff with the resources to better assist those in the community who need it most. She’s the best boss I’ve ever had, and it has been a true pleasure to work with her.”
Kane admits, it’s a little scary to walk away from a six-figure job, but at the same time, she feels she is following her heart. “I am super excited by the idea I could step off a cliff and fall or I could fly. A friend told me to just ‘stick the landing.’ That’s my motto.”
