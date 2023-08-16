Road projects to begin, plan for detours

County Road E between Hoffman Road and Linden Avenue in White Bear Lake will be closed for approximately two weeks starting this week. The work will include utility connections for new apartment buildings and extending the current median. Detour signs will be in place on White Bear and Cedar Avenues and Highway 61.
A sidewalk will be constructed on the north side of County Road F between McKnight Road and Jay Lane in White Bear Lake. The project includes some utility relocations. The utility work is planned to begin in fall and run through spring. 2024.
