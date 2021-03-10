Road project supported, but unanswered questions remain

Drivers on and near the main Mahtomedi artery of County State Aid Highway 12/Wildwood Road will have a year of calm while the city, county and interested citizens put together a plan to create a roadway for the next 50 years.
Washington County commissioners Fran Miron and Stan Karwoski and Project Manager Kevin Peterson attended the March 2 Mahtomedi City Council meeting to answer questions about the work that will begin in earnest in 2022 as the city and county take full ownership of the thoroughfare formally known as TH 244.
Council unanimously passed a resolution giving municipal support for the CSAH 12/Wildwood Road Improvement Project, which stretches from Century Avenue to Stillwater Road.
Council members and interested citizens from the Mahtomedi Area Green Initiative (MAGI) attended earlier Zoom meetings with county officials to learn more about the county's plans and to offer suggestions.
“This will be a long-term investment, and a lot of improvements need to happen to make it more safe,” Council Member Jeff Ledermann said. “I support it moving forward and don't want to stop it, but we need more details.”
Widening the road would destroy a lot of trees and bushes, which people in Mahtomedi love, said Council Member Jane Schneeweis. “If there's a way to figure out how to work together to make this work, I'd be for it,” she said.
“This action item is a moving target and is not the final design,” Council Member Richard Brainerd said. A key focus of the project needs to be the problems that still exist on Old Wildwood Road, he said.
“In front of us is a resolution saying we continue to support development of the final plan,” Brainerd said. But the city needs to know more details. For example, where are the pedestrian safety items? he asked. “When will we be able to see some of the finalized plans? We haven't seen those details yet,” he said.
Peterson said the county is looking for formal city support to move forward. He said the county will come back to the city prior to the release of its plans to contractors. By October, the city should see the cooperative agreement with maintenance, costs and the final plan, he said.
Brainerd pointed to an email from MAGI listing the group's concerns, such as islands, raised crossings, wide striped shoulder trails, flashing crosswalk beacons and more. “This is a county project, but the city is into it as well for a lot of money,” he said.
The total project cost estimate is $3.2 million to $3.8 million, with Mahtomedi's total share between $550,000 and $700,000. The county's total cost is estimated to be from $2.6 to $3.1 million.
“I want to see the details,” Ledermann said. “I'll support the resolution, but I want the record to reflect that I want to see more engagement with the council and citizens who have issues before the final plans are approved.”
“We want to put together a good project but be responsible for balancing cost and safety,” Karwoski said.
The results of the project will last a long, long time, Miron said. “It has an impact on the community, and we want to do it right. That's why we go through the process we're going through. We need to be cognizant of cost and make sure we bring a project you feel comfortable with.”
“I'm going to be optimistic that we can come to an agreement,” Schneeweis said.
Other outcomes from the March 2 Mahtomedi City Council meeting:
• Residents of Mahtomedi can expect to see reminders in the Mahtomedi News about the city ordinance against feeding deer. They may even see that ordinance enforced, after council heard details of the Feb. 18 deer survey from Public Works Director Bob Goebel. The helicopter survey found 99 deer in Mahtomedi, nearly the same as the 102 deer seen three years ago. Most of the deer, 43, were spotted at the north end of town, and none were seen in the area most free of gardens, ornamental trees and residences — Katherine Abbot Park. As to the number of residents feeding deer, Goebel said, “It's not possible to count the number of deer feeders out there — there are that many.” Goebel reminded council that deer feeding is against the law in Washington County due to the nose-to-nose spreading of chronic wasting disease. Feeding is not compassionate, Schneeweis said. “We can't be training wild animals to be dependent by setting food out for them.” The city needs to start planning for a citywide hunt where it is allowed, and to coordinate with neighboring cities, Ledermann said.
• Remember Dick's 66 service station at 302 Stillwater Road? It's long gone, but residual petroleum remains underground. As the next step toward tracing the petroleum trail, council approved an access agreement for soil boring at Veterans Memorial Park. Braun Intertec is working with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to investigate the site of the former service station. As part of the next phase, a soil contamination study will be conducted at both that site and to the west at Veterans Park. Braun sought permission from the city to complete boring within the park to trace where the petroleum is moving. Concern started during the CSAH 12 project when petroleum was found in the ground.
• The days of having to drive over large hoses and stinky rushing water may one day come to an end — either from drought or after the city finds out what to do about the Lincolntown area pond water levels. Council approved the $20,000 Lincolntown area drainage study proposal from WSB. It will be funded from the 2021 stormwater budget. After heavy rains in early summer 2020, followed by extensive pumping, the city asked WSB to prepare a proposal to study the Lincolntown area pond and drainage patterns. The city has had to pump water from one Lincolntown area pond to others due to several years of heavy precipitation. In 2020, the city spent more than $25,000 renting, running and maintaining portable pumps in this area. The study will investigate ponding and suggest improvements to help alleviate the drainage issue.
• Residents who lost their green White Bear Press newspaper tubes during road construction may phone Press Publications at 651-407-1200 to request a new one, Publisher Carter Johnson said during his report to council. After Johnson thanked the city for designating the White Bear Press as its legal newspaper, he noted that 93.7% of counties in the country are served by a community newspaper. Each week, 69,289 people read Press Publications on paper, computer or social media. The White Bear Press enjoys a weekly printed readership of 31,319.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
