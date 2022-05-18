Road closure prompts detour around Mahtomedi, Birchwood

Birchwood Village City Council voted at a special meeting Sunday evening to open the barricade at Hall Avenue/Birchwood Road at the east end of the city on a limited basis to allow for school bus traffic.
Starting Monday, May 16 and continuing weekdays through June 9, the eastbound lane will be open from 7-9 a.m. The westbound lane will be open from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Volunteers will assist with the opening and closing of lanes.
The Hall Avenue entrance at Jay Street, where it meets Birchwood Road in Mahtomedi, is the only access point to the City of Birchwood Village on the city's east side. Drivers who would normally use that route to travel to and from Mahtomedi will be detoured. The west entrances to the City of Birchwood Village are open to local traffic only.
The barricade at Hall Avenue will remain in place for approximately 4 months while a section of Wildwood Road (CSAH 12) from just west of Old Wildwood Road to just east of Birchwood Road is closed for construction. There will be no access to Old Wildwood Road or Birchwood Road during the road closure. Access to Lincolntown Avenue, Ridge Way and Wedgewood Drive in Mahtomedi will remain open.
Surveillance cameras have been installed and the Washington County Sheriff's office will continue to patrol the Birchwood Road closure.
To sign up for construction updates, visit the project website at co.washington.mn.us/wildwoodroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.