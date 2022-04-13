RITE of Spring environmental fair returns for 15th year

When a small group of environmentally conscious Mahtomedi residents met in Becky Siekmeier’s living room, little did they know their brainstorming would lead to the 15th anniversary of RITE of Spring.
Among them was Bill Coleman, who credited former resident Karen Fitzpatrick with the acronym RITE, which stands for Really Into the Earth.
“We wanted to have an event that celebrated Earth Day,” recalled Coleman, who has lived in Mahtomedi for 30 years. “Karen was a go-getter in environmental and social issues.” He also credited Mary George, assistant director of community education at the time, with pitching the idea to the group.
As their ideas blossomed, RITE became an interactive, educational fair that focused on recycling, repurposing and environmentally friendly activities.
This year, just like the first, there will be electronics recycling thanks to the county; an electric vehicle display; and the popular hands-on, “make-and-take” station. High school students from the Eco Club will be on hand to help participants make their own earth-friendly laundry and dish detergent to take home.
The city and its Environmental Advisory Commission took over RITE seven years ago as a co-sponsor with Mahtomedi Community Education. Volunteers from the Mahtomedi Area Green Initiative (MAGI) help make it happen.
Commission Chair Christy Ahmann-Maples has been involved with RITE about 10 years. She describes her role as a Girl Friday this year. “We haven’t hosted the fair in two years, so the time is right to start it up again and get people outside,” Ahmann-Maples said.
There isn’t a theme per se, but the focus, as in years past, is on things like water conservation, pollinator education and native plantings. There will be information on the city’s organic recycling program, too. For those who don’t know, there’s a drop-off site at the fire station.
Weather dependent, the event has drawn as many as 700 people.
“The milestone year is a good length of time for any kind of volunteer effort,” Coleman noted. He called the event “one more great opportunity to build community spirit and messaging with an environmental focus.”
So save the date: April 23. There will be:
• Free recycling 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Electronics, batteries and household hazardous waste accepted.
• Free paper shredding.
• Prescription drug drop-off (inside the school)
• Bike and bike parts collection for donation to MN ReCyclery
• Electric vehicle display
• Food truck
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.