WHITE BEAR LAKE — The clinic located at White Bear Lake High School’s North Campus has risen up to meet the health needs of K-12 students since its inception in 2020.
But the Bear Care Clinic is just getting started.
The school-based health clinic — operated by the nonprofit organization Rise Up Health Clinics — will move into a new, temporary space in early 2023 as facility renovations at the campus wrap up ahead of the new semester. It’ll relocate to its permanent home in the North Campus in fall 2024 after further building renovations conclude.
“To see the expansion that the district is going through has been really inspiring,” said Jessica Miehe, the clinic’s founder and director.
The clinic was originally meant to open in fall 2020 but pushed up its launch to the spring of that year to meet students’ health needs amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. It gradually increased its operating schedule from eight hours a week in fall 2021 to 24 hours per week this fall.
The nurse-led clinic provides health care services to district students at no charge. Its services include wellness exams, immunizations, COVID-19 testing, sports physicals, acute illness care and mental health counseling.
The clinic’s existing site at the North Campus is in a tight space consisting of a small lobby and a clinical exam room in the back. The cramped area — which measures 270 square feet — means clinic staff members sometimes see students out in the hallway or in the school nurse’s office across the hall after school hours.
In contrast, the clinic’s new, temporary abode will measure 720 square feet. It will have two exam rooms, a lab, an office and a restroom. The permanent clinic site in 2024 will be larger yet at 1,020 square feet.
“The current Bear Care space is small, and while it has been a great starting point for our school-based clinic, it is too small to be a long-term solution to provide clinic services,” said Tim Wald, the district’s assistant superintendent for finance and operations. “As we began to design new spaces at our high school, we recognized that adequate space is necessary for the clinic to maximize the service Bear Care can provide our school district families.”
Miehe — who graduated from White Bear Lake Area High School in 2003 — got the idea of launching the clinic while working toward her doctorate in nursing at St. Catherine University in St. Paul. She learned about school-based health clinics through her studies.
“I thought, ‘Well, why don’t we have this? We should have this,’” she said.
As a nursing faculty member at St. Catherine, she pitched the idea to the university of having nursing students work at the school clinic for hands-on experience in exchange for St. Catherine funding part of the endeavor.
The clinic also received a workforce grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year, which has let it hire more staff.
“Children who use school-based health centers have increased wellness exam visits, they have increased immunization rates, they’re more likely to visit a mental-health counselor in a school-based health center and they have decreased hospitalization and emergency room department visits,” Miehe said while presenting about the clinic at the Nov. 15 White Bear Lake Rotary Club meeting.
“School-based health centers also have a positive economic impact. They’re really relatively inexpensive to operate compared to hospitals or private clinics.”
Although an estimated 96% of White Bear Lake residents have health insurance, a little more than 30% of families who’ve gone to the Bear Care Clinic reported having difficulty affording care for their children. That figure contrasts with the uninsured rate of about 20% for Ramsey County residents.
“What families say is that they’re very grateful that they have the option to come in,” said Christina Cyrus, a pediatric nurse practitioner at the Bear Care Clinic.
She added that the clinic serves a diverse array of patients when it comes to race, English-speaking ability, age and insurance status.
During the 2020-21 academic year, the Bear Care Clinic had 467 appointments. That number more than doubled in 2021-22 to 1,136 — a figure that doesn’t include the 299 children clinic staff vaccinated for COVID-19 at pop-up clinics.
The clinic has tallied 674 appointments for the 2022-23 academic year as of Nov. 29, which is more than the 548 visits at that time the previous year.
Just under 50% of clinic visits in 2021-22 were for administering immunizations, while 30.9% were for testing for COVID-19. Sports physicals and wellness exams made up 14.2% percent of appointments and acute illness visits accounted for 5.2%.
Vaccinations continue to make up much of the clinic staff’s workload so far this fall, as does treating illnesses such as influenza.
“Right now, it’s a lot of acute illnesses,” said Amy Svendsen, the clinic’s nurse manager. “We’re seeing a lot of families call because they’re not able to get in anywhere else.”
The Bear Care Clinic works in partnership with the school nurse’s office to treat students. Unlike the nurse’s office, the clinic doesn’t have access to students’ private information protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. However, the nurse can refer students to the clinic for treatment and identify students who may otherwise have barriers to receiving health care.
“We can’t do what they do, and they can’t do what we do. Without the school nurse, the clinic wouldn’t function,” Miehe said.
The clinic also has proven to be a popular option for St. Catherine nursing students seeking real-world experience.
“In my cohort, everyone wanted to come here,” said Katie Austin, a nursing student who recently finished a stint working at the clinic and who’s set to graduate in May. “They didn’t have the greatest experience at theirs, so they were asking our professors if they could come here.”
