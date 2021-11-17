Right-of-way issue prompts new look at trail design

WHITE BEAR LAKE — It’s back to the drawing board for an engineering firm hired to do preliminary design work along Hwy. 96 for the Lake Links Trail.
City Council authorized an agreement Nov. 9 with Short Elliot Hendrickson Inc. (SEH) to design a roadway that shifts north within right of way between Ramsey Beach to East County Line. The move is intended to provide enough room on the lake side to construct the trail.
City Manager Ellen Hiniker explained to council that the bond request from the Lake Links Association assumed there was adequate right of way on the south side of the highway to construct a trail. However, it has since been concluded by MnDOT, which has jurisdiction of the highway, that the assumed historic right of way could not be recreated; therefore, the prescriptive (established without specific right of way) would prevail.
As such, not enough right of way exists on the lake side to construct the trail without private property impacts, Hiniker said. However, because the roadway is not centered in the right of way, it may be possible to shift the roadway to the north and keep the trail on the lake side without significant private property impacts.
Those conflicts could mean either land purchases or use of eminent domain, Hiniker pointed out.
"It won’t be simple like South Shore," she said. "Moving the road to the north side is not an ideal alignment, but there is right of way."
To provide an option for consideration by impacted property owners, staff requested SEH prepare a scope of services to complete an alternative preliminary design option and related project cost estimate for the north shore segment.
The city manager added that the trail/roadway project will likely exceed the $500,000 received from the Legislature.
Council Member Kevin Edberg observed that "conversations regarding the trail are getting really expensive."
"I don’t have a picture of where the money is coming from. When do we start getting frugal?" he asked.
"I don’t disagree," Hiniker replied. "We don’t have cost estimates. We are concerned it will cost more. This is not a project we initiated with the Legislature. It came to us through work of the Lake Links folks. We have to decide by end of 2024 whether to proceed."
One homeowner along Hwy. 96 worries that her property will be taken for the trail project. Geri Longville owns the parcel next to the community beach club at the end of Portland Avenue. She doesn’t know how the city can fit a trail on the lake side, where there is no right of way.
"It sounds like the road was not laid out properly 100 years ago," Longville observed. "We want to know if that means they can take more of our property? We want to know exactly where the trail will go, but no one can tell us."
Longville said her unanswered questions make it hard to support the project.
Hiniker said the next step is to work with neighbors. "After this study is done, we will go back to property owners," she said.
Council also approved a joint powers agreement with White Bear Township to enter into a contract with SEH for the preliminary trail design work. The $25,300 fee will be split equally with the township.
— Debra Neutkens
