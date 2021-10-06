Retired firefighter to be feted

A White Bear Lake council member's 30 years of service with the Fire Department will be recognized at its next meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at City Hall.
Steve Engstran, the "old-timer in the department," retired as an EMT/firefighter on New Year's Day, 2021. He will miss "running into burning buildings," he told the Press ("30 years a good round number," Jan. 13), but he had reached the allowable retirement age for the department and decided it was time.
A celebration of his retirement is also planned at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at The Village Sports Bar, 3600 Hoffman Road, White Bear Lake. The community is invited.
A City Councilman serving his second term for Ward 5, Engstran works days at an auto parts store. He also announces and runs the clock for White Bear high school basketball, another job he’s had for 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.