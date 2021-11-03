WHITE BEAR LAKE — Findings from the Arts Culture and Education Area study, ACE for short, were presented to City Council Oct. 26.
Community Development Director Anne Kane introduced Rita Trapp, with HKGi, who presented findings from a study launched last December by community partners who want to understand how existing and future plans such as Rush Line and the Bruce Vento Trail impact the arts area of the city.
That area is defined as west of Hwy. 61 and north of Sixth Street and includes White Bear Center for the Arts, White Bear Lake Area Schools and the Hanifl Performing Arts Center.
Study partners hired HKGi to interview participants and gather information with the main areas of focus to identify how plans interrelate and to explore potential opportunities for synergy, collaboration and shared facilities such as parking and pedestrian crossings. "It’s important we connect to residential neighborhoods," Trapp said.
Improving east-west connections through the high school campus, connections to the Bruce Vento Trail and connections to and through the arts organizations are potential actions named in the study. Improving space for pedestrians on Long Avenue was on the list, but that will take time and conversations with the county, Trapp said. Also desired is to prioritize a pedestrian crossing on Division Street and Hwy. 61. One question that needs addressing is how pedestrians downtown can move to the arts district. A wayfinding plan for the area is recommended using landmarks like the Rush Line bus station behind Beartown.
Other recommendations included creation of an artist-in-residence program with accessory dwelling units for artist housing, public access to the wetland area north of WBCA, and art easements in the area to "activate the public realm at street level."
Trapp’s presentation will be given to the school board Nov. 8; a neighborhood meeting was held Nov. 1. No specific next steps have been identified, Trapp said.
Council Member Doug Biehn said the plans for his ward are exciting. He asked Trapp about the feasibility of an "artistic" pedestrian bridge spanning Hwy. 61. "Is it workable or affordable?" he asked. Trapp replied a bridge should be part of a downtown mobility study.
Council Member Bill Walsh pointed out that county-owned Long Avenue serving the arts facilities is in rough shape. "A lot of creativity can go into that, but it’s not our street," he said.
Public Works Director Paul Kauppi noted that the county would like to turn back Long Avenue at some point to the city. "That is why maintenance is minimal until the county figures out right of way issues with the railroad and what to do," he said.
Kane said the ACE presentation will be posted on the city website at whitebearlake.org.
"We’re doing our best to get word out that this has been completed," she said.
— Debra Neutkens
