The votes have been cast in the state’s primary election. Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (DFL) earned 96.53% of the votes compared to DFL opponents Ole Savior and Julia M. Parker, with 3.47% of the votes. For the Republicans, Scott Jensen and Matt Birk earned 89.31% of the vote compared to Republican opponents Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards (6.60%), along with Bob “Again” Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow (4.10%). Grassroots- Legalize Cannabis candidates Steve Patterson and Matt Huff earned 59.08% of the votes compared to opponents Darrell Paulsen and Ed Engelmann (40.92%). Legal Marijuana Now candidates James McCaskel and David Sandbeck earned 51.85% of the votes compared to opponents Chris Wright and L.C Lawrence Converse (48.15%).
For the Secretary of State Republican candidates, Kim Crockett earned 63.15% of votes compared to opponent Erik van Mechelen (36.85%). For the DFL, Steve Simon earned 72.52% of the votes compared to opponent Steve Carlson (27.48%). For Attorney General, DFL candidate Keith Ellison earned 89.35% of the vote compared to opponent Bill Dahn (10.65%). For the Republicans, Jim Schultz earned 52.51% of the votes compared to opponents Doug Wardlow (34.77%) and Sharon Anderson (12.72%).
