Restaurateurs take on another project

Like they did two years ago for Cabin 61 owners on Little Goose Lake, Daron and Nicole Close are taking over the menu at Admiral D’s.
The seasonal restaurant on White Bear Lake’s Commercial Bay will get a food overhaul with both Daron and Nicole behind the bar. There will be adult malts, signature slushies and casual food that Daron promises will have “big, bold flavors.”
Admiral D’s owner Brian McGoldrick approached Close after hearing good things about his arrangement with Cabin 61. “He desires not to be present,” Daron said of McGoldrick, “so he reached out to me. I told him we loved the atmosphere at Admiral D’s but food timing and service were inconsistent. I’ve always liked the space and the proximity to us (at Acqua and Mizu) is great. We are ready for a little project.”
Close added that improving dining spots along the waterfront helps everyone. “For me, it’s exciting to execute a vision and improve upon a place,” he said.
Launching a restaurant during a pandemic is tough, but the experienced couple is confident people will come for Mexican fare, gourmet brats and dogs, signature appetizers and seafood baskets.
They open May 28 and will be offering curbside, walking path pickup and boat slip delivery. Admiral D’s is next to Docks of White Bear Lake, a marina managed by McGoldrick. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Stop by for free ice cream and food specials for the grand opening week, May 28 through 31. Live music and congregating are on hold. The Admiral is also part of the deal but bookings for the boat remain on hold.
Debra Neutkens
