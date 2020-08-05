In January, Scott Carter knew a crisis was coming.
“We all heard about this thing in China in January,” he said, referring to COVID-19, “and when February came along, I knew it was bad. In my gut I thought we were in trouble, watching the news and connecting the dots.”
Carter runs Manitou Grill and Event Center. Restaurants are one of the businesses hardest hit by the worldwide pandemic and the resulting upheaval on economic, social and recreational normalcy.
What’s needed, he said, is “the public’s good nature and positive attitude going forward and their trust in our company and the other businesses in downtown White Bear Lake. We all need each other to do this.”
The Press contacted independent local restaurants on how they are dealing with it.
Ben Pratt, owner of Ingredients Café, is a little angry.
“The landlord is not budging on his rates, so maybe the government can. After all, they are the ones that destroyed our business. This epidemic is a national disaster. The insurance companies refuse to admit that. No help from them, either. This is very important, and criminal on their part.”
Celine Carlson says it’s a “survival mode” time for Key’s Café and Bakery, which she’s run for 30 years.
“We have been in constant change, and still are. It’s like opening a new restaurant with a new concept.”
Reed Vanderzee, president of the White Bear Lake Economic Development Corporation, urges the public to step up.
“The danger is that we are going to lose restaurants, and it will take a long time to get them back. And they are a big part of the culture of a city. We need to raise awareness that restaurants need additional business to survive.”
Studies show that savings and checking accounts are at record levels, he noted, because there are fewer places to spend money.
“People have money to spend. People enjoy restaurants. It’s just a matter of helping any restaurant, whether it’s takeout, or eating on the patio, or out on the street where we have set up tables.”
Manitou Grill and Event Center
The governor’s shutdown order came on Tuesday, March 13. The Manitou Grill and Event Center reopened the following Monday with curbside service that continued through April and May.
“And I’m glad we did. It was a nice transition,” Carter said. Later, the restaurant resumed sit-down dining on the patio, with limited seating (50 chairs). Many customers prefer to stay outside, although that only works when it’s 65 to 80 degrees.
The volume of business is “about 30 to 45 percent of where we were last year,” Carter reports. “I cannot complain.”
Carter has run Manitou for nearly two years, after returning to his hometown from Los Angeles, where he did similar work for 35 years.
“Our goal is same as before, for our guests to have a nice time and to make their day better. We have straightforward food with quality product that’s really well made. Live music is great too, and we are slowly starting to bring that back.”
Carter and his chef, Jason Gunderson, conferred on planning the menu and how to do curbside. Fortunately, they had just started a new POS (point of sale) system called “Toast” on which customers could order meals online. “This was really useful, and we were lucky to be in front of the curve on that.”
Manitou normally has 55 to 60 employees. He laid off the entire staff, with the exception of four people. But since then, everyone who wanted to come back has come back, he said; some concerned about health issues did not return.
There were mild complaints early on about masks and distancing, Carter said. But Manitou heeded the governor’s guidelines. He designed a T-shirt that said “6 Feet Please.” Stringent cleaning policies were imposed. “Restaurants are always clean,” he said. “Now we are super clean.” When customers object to wearing masks, he said, they are politely turned away.
“We are open, getting bills paid and our needs met,” Carter said. “We are not breaking any records. But we have 30 to 35 people working. We have a nice tight little unit right now.”
Key’s Café and Bakery
Key’s Café and Bakery never closed, said Carlson. She reports that business now is about 75 percent what it was, and that she has lost 25 percent of her staff due to the pandemic.
“We take pride in everything and work hard every day to maintain the quality, cleanliness and consistent good service. We all love what we do.”
Since the pandemic, she said, “Everything is just that much more intense. We are all under a microscope. I need to work at a much higher level so that everyone else learns and understands the seriousness of all of what’s going on.”
Many of her regulars, she said, have not returned. “So many are just not ready to take a chance on having a meal out.”
Asked what needs to happen to stay in business, Carlson summarized: “I still need help to pay staff and rent. There is not enough money coming in daily to have any cushion for repairs or equipment. Sales are down, yet I have to have more staff due to the stations now required to run my business due to COVID.”
Ingredients Café
Ingredients Cafe had to close the doors from March 17 to April 22, and it was a bitter, hard hit.
“Fifteen years of blood, sweat and tears was taken away, just like that,” said Pratt.
Business is down 65 percent, he said. Many regular customers have not come back. His staff of 30, pre-COVID-19, is now 15.
Pratt takes pride in his team. His employees make Ingredients and its customers “feel as though we are one big family.” The mindset during the pandemic is “a positive and supportive work environment,” he said. “Everyone feeds off caring vibes. These days, it’s an absolute must.”
That said, he has some grievances.
“As restaurants, we were forced to close, takeout only. Next, just outdoor dining. Now, operate at 50 percent capacity.”
The government, he said, should make landlords charge rent on a percent monthly basis for restaurants that are 6-8 percent off gross revenue by industry standards.
“That is where the government needs to step in and help us. Force them.”
Pratt says he’s not being political.
“Just stating the facts. God bless the USA.”
The costs of complying with government mandates are daunting.
“We had to get new point-of-sale (POS) systems — very costly — at the Burger Bar and Ingredients to handle online ordering and redesign a menu that would be more suited to takeout.”
He and his team keep innovating daily because the restaurant model has to change.
“And it will. I just don’t want it to lose that neighborhood, family feel.”
Pratt loves to open restaurants and has done so five times, but he’s never experienced anything like this. “I thought everything would go back to the way it was. Didn’t happen, and probably will not for the foreseeable future.”
However, he vows, “I will never give it up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.