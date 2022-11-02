MAPLEWOOD — Wording for a final resolution took some haggling and at least two friendly amendments, but City Council unanimously agreed to withdraw its support for the Purple Line bus rapid transit (BRT) project as currently proposed by the Metropolitan Council. 

That doesn’t mean Maplewood wants out. The city is all for mass transit, just not the plan in place right now. The resolution also calls for time to evaluate other transit options and routes that work for everyone. 

