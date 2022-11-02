MAPLEWOOD — Wording for a final resolution took some haggling and at least two friendly amendments, but City Council unanimously agreed to withdraw its support for the Purple Line bus rapid transit (BRT) project as currently proposed by the Metropolitan Council.
That doesn’t mean Maplewood wants out. The city is all for mass transit, just not the plan in place right now. The resolution also calls for time to evaluate other transit options and routes that work for everyone.
“Our concern is the proposed plan in a post-pandemic world and changes to workplaces,” said Mayor Marylee Abrams. “What is the best transit for us over the next 20 years? The Purple Line is a $450 million public infrastructure project that will change the community. We need data on ridership. I haven’t seen any data at all.”
The agenda item was set Oct. 24 after the mayor learned “by accident” late September that the Met Council was considering a route through the Birch Run Station shopping center. Abrams was told Met Council planned to take the privately-owned property by eminent domain for the Purple Line without discussing it with the city.
“The process is flawed,” the mayor maintained. “We need data that supports the proposal and then we should all decide what transit is best. We can figure that out in an intelligent, data-driven way.”
Both residents and nonresidents spoke during a public hearing in crowded council chambers regarding their thoughts on BRT and mass transit solutions. A particular sore point was having to share the popular Bruce Vento Trail with buses.
First to speak was a St. Paul woman who said she’d spotted 127 endangered rusty patch bumblebees along the trail. She wasn’t alone in worrying that the steady stream of buses will harm pollinator habitat. Others bemoaned losing miles of tree canopy when the trail is converted to a shared busway. Safety was another concern. Several citizens said they wouldn’t let their children ride bicycles next to a bus lane.
Members of the Anti-Rush Line (now known as the Purple Line) Coalition also spoke, encouraging the council to support a resolution that permanently dedicates the Bruce Vento as a nonmotorized trail.
The mayor pointed out that the Met Council doesn’t need city approval to move ahead with the project. Nor does the city have any say in the trail. “We don’t govern or own the Bruce Vento Trail,” Abrams said. “What I see is for us to gather together to say we need data and that we want to help bring effective, reliable transit to our community.”
Regional trail design
Ramsey County acquired the rail right of way in the 1990s for future transit use. The Bruce Vento Regional Trail will be reconstructed only through the portion of the Purple Line route that uses that rail right of way, according to the Met Council website.
The right of way is approximately 100 feet wide. The Bruce Vento Regional Trail will be 12 feet wide, and the BRT guideway will be 26 feet wide in this segment of the route. The remaining space in the right of way will include vegetation, landscaping, stormwater facilities and buffer space separating the guideway, trail and adjacent properties.
A maximum of six electric buses per hour in each direction will use the guideway, and buses will be operated by professional drivers, creating what Metro Transit considers “a safe travel environment for all users.”
Signs are located in the right of way indicating it is reserved for possible future transit and trail use.
State Rep. Peter Fischer, a Maplewood resident, told council the BRT is critical to the area. “We can have both the BRT and a trail. It can be done,” he said.
Others agreed there is a need for mass transit but felt the planning process should start over with a proposal that puts “transit users at the heart of any decisions, like the rest of the world.”
Council member Rebecca Cave pushed for the amended resolution to withdraw support, rather than suspend it, as the original read. “Met Council needs to hear this, that we are serious. They can’t shove it down our throats,” she said.
Council member Kathleen Juenemann feels the city has lost trust in the Met Council. “The incident that brought this all to light wasn’t shared with us by them, but by someone else. I was just as shocked as the mayor about the changes. The Met Council needs to be convinced they have to come to the table with all of us and that we’ve thought this through. Ultimately, we can be bullied into this. I don’t want that to happen.”
City Manager Melinda Coleman said Met Council staff is paying attention to Maplewood’s concerns. “They are prepared to take pause, according to a staff person,” she said. “I think we’re heading in the right direction. We’re asking them to come to the table instead of saying ‘we’re walking away.’”
The mayor told residents to expect a survey from the city asking their thoughts on mass transit, and may form a steering committee. She hopes to have an engagement plan by the end of November to take to the Met Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.