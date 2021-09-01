Residents on bottled water after new round of well sampling

GEM LAKE — Recent private well sampling has detected the chemical 1,4-dioxane at levels above the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) drinking water guidance value.
In an online update posted Aug. 24, MDH said eight wells in the Gem Lake/White Bear area contain 1,4-dioxane (1,4-Dx) above the 1 part per billion (ppb) health risk limit (HRL) for drinking water. Results ranged from 1.1 to 3 ppb in follow-up sampling that began in July, a year after tests of 54 wells showed only six had detectable levels of the chemical and were not a health concern.
Affected residents have been contacted and are getting bottled water.
Additional well testing results are pending.
In December 2020, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency directed Water Gremlin to submit a work plan to sample private wells within a one-mile radius of its facility, including those wells with previous detections of 1,4-Dx.
Water Gremlin's environmental consultant, Wenck, sent letters to 129 residents requesting access to their well water, including some homes just beyond the one-mile radius to include everyone along Goose Lake Road, where the chemical was detected in 2020. Wenck received permission to sample water from 49 wells on 48 properties.
MDH staff also collected samples at the same time as Wenck from 15 wells to verify testing results.
Sixteen wells are being resampled after a quality assurance/quality control issue was identified so additional results will be forthcoming. MDH will also be collecting additional samples. Of the 33 results currently available, 1,4-Dx was detected in 20 samples. Eight were above HRL as mentioned earlier, and 12 were below. The public health lab reported similar results as the lab used by Water Gremlin.
The distribution of 1,4-Dx in the private wells makes the source unclear, according to MDH.
Additional sampling efforts to identify the source are ongoing. Samples of shallow groundwater (less than 100 feet below the ground) were collected from borings drilled on Water Gremlin property as part of monitoring required in December 2019 and summer 2020. This monitoring showed 1,4-Dx at concentrations greater than the HRL. Additional data collection and analysis is required to better understand the occurrence, movement and source of the chemical in the area.
A spokesperson for the Water Gremlin watchdog group, Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group (NCCG), said via email it's important to note that the wells are about 1.25 miles to the southwest of Water Gremlin. "This testing does not say that the 1,4-dioxane came from Water Gremlin," wrote NCCG member Kelly Tapkan. "It does not say that the 1,4-dioxane did not come from Water Gremlin."
According to MDH, Water Gremlin is currently drilling additional monitoring wells near its facility to evaluate water quality and flow direction in the deeper sand aquifer. This is the aquifer from which most nearby private wells appear to be getting their water.
The chemical 1,4-Dx is considered a "likely human carcinogen," based on studies of animals exposed to very high amounts. Drinking contaminated water is the primary way people are exposed.
"Concentrations detected in well water in Gem Lake are just above the HRL and present a low health risk," MDH stated in the update. MDH considers 1 ppb an amount that poses little or no health risk to those drinking the water daily for a lifetime.
The main use of 1,4-Dx was as a stabilizer for the chlorinated solvent 1,1,1-trichloroethane, which is often used for industrial purposes, noted the health department. The chemical can also be an unintended contaminant in the production of certain products, including some cleaners, detergents, adhesives, inks, etc. Groundwater contaminated with 1,4-dioxane is largely caused by the historical use and disposal of chlorinated solvents.
White Bear Lake city water was tested in March 2020 and no 1,4-Dx was detected.
For more information, including previously released documents in the MDH Water Gremlin Health Assessment Series, please visit the MDH Water Gremlin Site page:
