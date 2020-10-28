WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — For 114 households in the southeast corner of the township, the bad news is that they’ll have a $9,000 prorated special assessment on their tax bill for the next 10 years. The good news is, it’s not $11,000.
The reduction came about as a result of cost savings of $750,000 on a street improvement project that had been projected to cost $3.2 million. The project involved the widening and paving of six streets between Arbor Drive and South Shore Blvd. — Homewood Avenue, Lakewood Avenue, Glen Oaks Avenue, Forest Court, Summit Lane and Hillaire Road — and included fixing pavement edge failures and drainage issues around driveways. The project also added curbs and additional storm sewer piping. Final costs came in at $2.3 million.
Residents testified at the public hearing held during the township board meeting on Oct. 19. In general, they were pleased with the quality of the work, but balked at the $11,000 per-property price tag and wondered why the township could not bear more of the cost.
Township attorney Chad Lemmon noted that, according to Minnesota statute, the assessment could not exceed the benefit to the property, and therefore could not go over $11,000. He said the minimum amount of the assessment was set at 20% of the project cost. He also told the residents present at the meeting that they had to file their objection to the assessment before the board voted on the actual amount to be assessed.
After a lengthy discussion, the White Bear Township Board voted to set the special assessment at $9,000, to be paid over 10 years at 3.5% interest. Property owners have the option of paying the entire amount — or a significant amount — of the assessment without interest by Nov. 18.
