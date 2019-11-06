ST. PAUL — Area representatives responded to the announcement Oct. 28 by the Minnesota Department of Health and Department of Labor and Industry ordering Water Gremlin to immediately cease operations. The order was due to evidence that unsafe working conditions at the company’s plant in White Bear Township caused lead poisoning in workers’ children.
Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, Rep. Peter Fischer and Rep. Ami Wazlawik issued the following statement in response:
“We applaud the decision to immediately shut down Water Gremlin’s operations. Water Gremlin has repeatedly jeopardized the health of Minnesotans and refused to take accountability. Water Gremlin must remain closed until the company ensures the safety of workers, their families and members of the surrounding communities. We will continue working closely with community members to protect Minnesotans and prevent further wrongdoing.”
Becker-Finn, Fischer and Wazlawik are working with community members and other elected officials to address Water Gremlin’s numerous violations and to protect Minnesotans from exposure to dangerous chemicals. They have called for a statewide ban on TCE and stronger protections for public health and the environment. On Oct. 26, all three legislators attended a town hall on TCE-related issues in White Bear Lake (see separate story).
