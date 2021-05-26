A Plymouth man, 29, faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a maximum $20,000 fine for second-degree burglary and possessing tools of the trade, plus an additional maximum five years in prison and/or maximum $10,000 fine for third-degree theft.
At around 3:30 a.m. May 14, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on a burglary alarm at a business at 4875 Constellation Drive in White Bear Township. On scene, deputies observed a construction trailer with a white sedan next to it. The sedan’s hood was still warm to the touch. Deputies also found a door with a damaged lock and burglary tools on the ground next to it.
Deputies then cleared the building using a K-9 officer. A business key holder reviewed surveillance video and told deputies that two men had entered the building, exited and entered through another door. The door the men entered the second time had a roof access. One of the burglars was shown wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, the other wore a black hooded sweatshirt with white sleeves.
Deputies reportedly found both burglars on the roof, dressed as indicated on the surveillance video. The suspect, wearing the white shirt and blue jeans, was found hiding beneath an air conditioner unit. A roof air handler unit was damaged and had pry marks. A flashlight, hammer, chisel and $1,500 Metabo hammer drill were also found on the roof.
Surveillance footage and pry marks all over the outside of the building indicated that the burglars entered the building, stole the tools deputies found on the roof and gouged at various access points with the ultimate goal of entering the main business area of the building.
The accomplice told deputies they were inside, then on the roof because they were homeless. He repeatedly tried to get the suspect’s attention to tell him what to say. Despite surveillance video showing the two clearly inside the building stealing items, the two burglars changed their story several times, insisting they didn’t steal anything and were just two “f---ing knuckleheads doing dumb sh-- —that’s it!”
The suspect had just been sentenced in Ramsey County District Court on April 30 for second-degree burglary after he broke into a school and for third-degree burglary after he broke into a spa. He received agreed-upon departures in both cases. He has a long list of felony convictions, including burglary, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and felony possession of a firearm.
His accomplice has seven prior felony convictions for theft and burglary in the first degree, burglary in the third degree and four predatory offender registration violations. He was also just released from the Minnesota Department of Corrections on Dec. 21.
