Hiding in plain sight in Ramsey County communities, including White Bear Lake, are racial covenants that were inserted into property deeds decades ago to prevent people who are not white from becoming homeowners.
Discovered by a local research group called Mapping Prejudice, the covenants have been found in several areas of White Bear Lake in deeds to homes built mostly in the late ‘40s.
The discovery is part of a statewide project to identify and map racial covenants — clauses to keep non-white people from buying or occupying homes.
White Bear Lake historian Sara Markoe Hanson said covenants in the county typically came into play around 1910. By then, most areas on the north end of White Bear were already platted. By the time the south end was developed in the ‘50s and ‘60s, racial covenants were illegal.
“There are little pieces that were platted during the hot era of covenants,” Hanson added.
The largest area is Gardenette Park, a neighborhood platted in the late 1940s.
An interactive map on the Mapping Prejudice website displays, for example, a covenant found in the Gardenette Park Addition, Block 1, Lot 4, June 1947, that states: “. . . said property shall not be sold or rented to or used by any person except a person or persons of the White Caucasian race, but persons of other races may occupy the premises when employed as servants by the owners.” The verbiage also appeared in deeds registered in 1952 and 1953.
Another covenant from May 1934 in the Elmwood Garden Farms addition on Orchard Lane reads: “It is agreed that the premises shall not be occupied by the Black or Yellow races.”
“What I find interesting about that is that area was put in place by a Jewish family,” she observed.
Nestled south of the lake between White Bear Avenue to the west and McKnight Road to the east, Gardenette Park was platted in 1947 by Gustav Axelrod, the son of Russian Jewish immigrants who settled in St. Paul.
“Not to demonize them, it’s just an interesting piece of history,” Hanson said. “There were covenants in other cities, not in White Bear that I’ve seen, that excluded Jewish families.”
Other pockets of racial covenants were found in a small triangular piece along Otter Lake Road, one near Birch Lake and an area just north of Orchard Lane.
Mapping Prejudice researchers visited the Historical Society’s Armory office to scour through bound volumes of the 125-year-old White Bear Press, old council minutes and other documents looking for anything related to covenants. Realtors, for example, would include language in newspaper ads that a property held a racial covenant as a marketing tool.
“They couldn’t locate anything explicit,” Hanson said. “I’m not saying we didn’t have racism here, but not in the same written way. It was more implied than blatant.”
When Albert Goins learned of the Mapping Prejudice project and racial covenants, the White Bear area native said he wasn’t surprised.
“It was common for developers who thought such covenants would enhance the value of a property,” noted Goins, a retired public defender and civil rights attorney. “Racial segregation has often been an economic issue. In those days when you could do it, racial and religious exclusivity was used.”
Goins, who is African American, lives just east of the Gardenette Park neighborhood. He sent an email to neighbors after reading about the project assuring them the covenants are invalid.
“While the covenants are unenforceable because of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Shelley v. Kraemer way back in 1948, the fact they continued past that date offers evidence the ruling was negligently ignored or intentionally flouted,” Goins wrote.
A case in point: 1952 covenants in Gardenette Park plats. Even though racial covenants were invalidated by the High Court four years earlier, they continued to be applied.
“Supreme Court decisions are usually not self-enforcing so unless someone challenged it in 1949 or 1952, these covenants would still exist,” Goins said. “The Legislature banned new discriminatory covenants in 1953 and wisely passed a state statute that prohibited housing discrimination based on race, religion or national origin. That made it clear to people that these statutes, what lawyers call ‘positive law’, tell you affirmatively and positively that people can’t do this.”
Ramsey County property owners holding deeds that include a racial covenant cannot have the language erased, but they can have such covenants “discharged.”
So far, Mapping Prejudice has found about 2,400 property deeds with racial covenants in Ramsey County. About half are located in St. Paul.
The day before Mapping Prejudice released its findings, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution condemning discriminatory covenants. The board also voted to exempt property owners who choose to have the provision discharged from paying a $46 filing fee.
The action can be done in person or online at www.ramseycounty.us/property. Click on “Discharging racial covenants,” under Records or call 651-266-2050.
“This is such a big deal,” observed Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, before the board’s June 14 vote. “I think a lot of people are unaware of discriminatory covenants placed on titles and so many aspects of a person’s life. I’m happy to take this action and make a difference.”
Goins congratulated Reinhardt and fellow commissioners for the resolution, telling them, “Your action makes clear that bigotry and legal inequality are to be affirmatively eradicated in the state capital’s home county. The racial covenants reflect a not quite bygone era in America.”
Coincidentally, the first Gardenette Park plat to include a racial covenant was June 1947, the same month and year Goins’ parents, N. Walter Jr. and Jean, married. They settled in the White Bear area on an acre of land given to them by Albert’s grandfather, Nathaniel W. Goins Sr. The elder Goins had saved tip money from a job as a freight clerk at St. Paul’s Union Depot to buy 40 acres with his brother Roy Goins on County Road D in 1943. The land remained in the family for more than 40 years.
Asked if he knew the Gardenette Park developer was Jewish, Goins replied, “No,” adding, “That’s ironic.
“There’s a history of certain communities using restrictive covenants, particularly in Hennepin County, to keep people of color and certain ethnicities and religious groups from buying houses,” Goins said. “The (2019) mapping project found 2,800 properties in Edina with racial covenants. They’ve had a legacy of segregation. As I understand it, many prosperous Jewish families gravitated to St. Louis Park because of the covenants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.