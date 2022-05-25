Memorial Day Events
Mahtomedi Memorial Day Parade and Pancake Breakfast
A community parade through downtown Mahtomedi and Willernie will begin at 9 a.m. at Mahtomedi High School. A pancake breakfast hosted by the Mahtomedi Fire Department Relief Association will follow the parade at 9:30 a.m. at the Mahtomedi Fire Department, 800 Stillwater Road. Cost is $8/adults, $7/seniors, $4 kids 6-14; 5 and under free.
White Bear Area Memorial Day Events
Members of the VFW and American Legion, accompanied by a police and fire escort, will lead a parade departing White Bear Lake City Hall at 9:30 a.m. for Union Cemetery. A service will be held at Union Cemetery at 10 a.m. Those wishing to participate in the parade can line up at City Hall at 9 a.m. A Sailors Lost at Sea observance will take place at 2 p.m. at Veteran's Park, next to the White Bear Lake VFW Post 1782, 4496 Lake Ave. S. All are welcome.
Memorial Day Program at North Suburban Cemeteries
A Memorial Day program featuring an address by Command Sergeant Major Tom Trost, U.S. Army (retired) will take place at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in North St. Paul; 10 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Mahtomedi; and at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Mahtomedi.
Memorial Day Ceremony at Stillwater Veteran's Memorial
St. Croix Valley area casualties of war will be honored at a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the Stillwater Veterans Memorial, 138 Pine Street. The hour-long ceremony will include music by the Croix Chordsmen and Stillwater Area High School band. A flag raising and flyover by the T-6 Thunder Flight Team in planned at noon.
74th annual Cemetery Tour
The Hugo American Legion will once again visit seven cemeteries on Memorial Day. This year will mark the 74th year of the tradition to provide respect to and honor fallen comrades. The day will begin at Walker Cemetery, 8300 147th St., Hugo (7:30 a.m.); Rice Lake Cemetery (Gethsemane), 506 Birch St., Lino Lakes (9 a.m.); Incarnation Lutheran Cemetery, 893 County Road J/Ash Street, Lino Lakes (9:25 a.m.); St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes (10 a.m.); Twitchell Cemetery, 491 Lilac St., Lino Lakes (10:30 a.m.); St. Genevieve’s Catholic Cemetery, 1760 Main St. Centerville (11:25 a.m.); and St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 5400 147th St. Hugo (11:55 a.m.).
The Meaning of Memorial Day
One of history’s most solemn days, Memorial Day is an American holiday that honors the men and women who died while serving in the United States military.
Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.
In May 1868, Gen. John A. Logan, the commander-in-chief of the Union veterans group known as the Grand Army of the Republic, issued a decree that May 30 should become a nationwide day of commemoration for the more than 620,000 soldiers killed in the Civil War, which had recently ended. On Decoration Day, as Logan dubbed it, Americans should lay flowers and decorate the graves of the war dead “whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.” According to legend, Logan chose May 30 because it was a rare day that didn’t fall on the anniversary of a Civil War battle, though some historians believe the date was selected to ensure that flowers across the country would be in full bloom.
Today, Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday of May. The American flag should be hung at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day, then raised to the top of the staff. And since 2000, when the U.S. Congress passed legislation to that effect, all Americans are encouraged to pause for a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.