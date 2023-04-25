Did you know we have over 50 Civil War veterans and numerous veterans from other wars and conflicts interred here in White Bear Lake? Over the years, the headstones and memorial plates for these honored members of our community have become overgrown and fallen into disrepair. In anticipation of Memorial Day, VFW Post 1782 and American Legion Post 168 will join together in a day of service cleaning our veterans’ headstones. Please join us!
All veterans, community members and their families are invited to join the White Bear Lake American Legion and VFW Posts on Saturday, May 6, to help with this day of service. We will start at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Lake Cemetery (just east of Otter Lake Road on Stillwater Street); 1 p.m. at Union Cemetery; and 2:30 p.m. at St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Cemetery. The alternate date in case of bad weather is May 7 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s of the Lake.
If you want to help clean VA-issued headstones, or the headstone of a family veteran’s privately owned headstone, please join us. We will provide some tools and the same cleaning solution that the VA uses at National Cemeteries. The solution is environmentally safe and does not damage the headstone. Volunteers are encouraged to bring work gloves, knee pads, eye protection and tools like weed trimmers, leaf blowers, hand shovels and sidewalk edgers.
Also, mark calendars to attend the White Bear Lake Memorial Day Parade at 9:30 a.m. and ceremony that follows at 10 a.m. at Union Cemetery on May 29. This year is the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, and one of the soldiers in that battle is interred in the Union Cemetery. We have scheduled a couple of unique activities that just might make it the most interesting, educational and patriotic event in the Twin Cities!
If you know of a veteran’s grave that has not received an American flag on Memorial Day, please let us know by contacting Gary Carlberg at gary.carlberg@hotmail.com
Submitted by VFW Post 1782 & American Legion Post 168
