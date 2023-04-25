Did you know we have over 50 Civil War veterans and numerous veterans from other wars and conflicts interred here in White Bear Lake? Over the years, the headstones and memorial plates for these honored members of our community have become overgrown and fallen into disrepair. In anticipation of Memorial Day, VFW Post 1782 and American Legion Post 168 will join together in a day of service cleaning our veterans’ headstones. Please join us!

All veterans, community members and their families are invited to join the White Bear Lake American Legion and VFW Posts on Saturday, May 6, to help with this day of service. We will start at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Lake Cemetery (just east of Otter Lake Road on Stillwater Street); 1 p.m. at Union Cemetery; and 2:30 p.m. at St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Cemetery. The alternate date in case of bad weather is May 7 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s of the Lake.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.