ReGrow initiative kicks off 2 contests

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Marketfest Director Lisa Beecroft shared updates on the ReGrow White Bear Lake campaign at the July 28 City Council meeting. The initiative began early this summer with a group of community organizations, small business owners and city staff brainstorming ideas on how to promote tourism and commerce during the pandemic.
New to ReGrow is a game called BinGROW, a bingo knockoff that encourages people to shop locally at locations shown on the playing card. If someone gets bingo, they are instructed to take a picture and share it on social media at #ReGrowWBL. Prizes will be given away beginning Aug. 10.
A second contest is called Bear Hunt. Visit White Bear Lake businesses and restaurants, and when you spot one of the official decorated ReGrow WBL Bears, snap a photo of it and post on Twitter, Instagram and/or Facebook with the tag #ReGrowWBL. Be sure to note at which business you found the bear. Each photo submitted will be entered into a weekly drawing, which will be held live on Explore White Bear’s Facebook page at noon on Mondays, Aug. 10-31. (Submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sunday the night before.) You may not submit the same photo twice.
There is also a webinar series called Seeds of Success. The first one kicks off Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The Zoom platform will be used. For more, see regrow-WBL.com.
Beecroft added that Councilman Dan Jones assisted with the bear graphics for the campaign and contests.
Mayor Jo Emerson complimented Beecroft on the initiative. "It's amazing what you've been able to pull together," she said. "Just because our lives change doesn't mean we can't still figure out ways to have fun," Beecroft replied.
— Debra Neutkens
