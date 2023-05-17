Refresher on recycling do’s, don’ts

The city’s environmental specialist, Connie Taillon, reminds residents that certain items do not belong in the recycling bin.
Most concerning residual (unwanted) items are plastic bags, batteries and metal items such as hangers.
Food waste accounts for about a third of what goes in a landfill. The good news is curbside food scrap pickup is “imminent,” but there is no launch date yet for White Bear Lake. Ramsey and Washington counties started a pilot program for about 2,200 households last month, and feedback will help shape the program before it’s rolled out to all county residents.
Interested residents can sign up to receive email notifications about when the program will be available to new areas at FoodScrapsPickup.com or 651-661-9393.
There is a drop site at Public Works for organics. If you are collecting only a few bags of food scraps, drop them off at the food scraps collection site at Public Works, 3950 Hoffman Road.
The city also offers both recycling and food scrap containers at no cost for residents hosting a block party, graduation, reunion or other special event. To reserve containers, call the city at 651-429-8587 or reserve online at whitebearlake.org/ee/webform/event-recycling.
— Debra Neutkens
