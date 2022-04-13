Redesigned Tice housing development: Take 2

WHITE BEAR LAKE — After the city denied a proposal to build four condo-like units on the Rose Tice estate, it was back to the drawing board for a family member who intends to develop the property.
Noting it was “too much development” for the area by Planning Commission members earlier this year, the proposal got a thumbs down from City Council. The new plan, named Rose’s Park View Addition, features two twin homes and two single-family residences at 1788 Highway 96E, or twofewer units than originally proposed. Lot No.1 retains the family homestead built in 1951.
Craig Tice, son of the late Rose Tice, owns the Oakdale building company proposing the 1.85-acre development.
Homes will be marketed as slab on grade, single-level living with the possibility of a second level for visitors or family. Access is off Clarence Street.
Planning Commission members OK’d the new plan at their March 28 meeting. No variances or rezoning are required. An access easement to Columbia Park to the west is a condition of approval, however.
Applicant Jeff McDonnell of Tice-Hause Design Build voiced concern to the commission that people will walk through private property to access the park. Asked if he preferred the trail be paved, McDonnell said it should be paved or fenced. He was opposed to undefined access, believing it reduces property value and negatively impacts property owners.
McDonnell said the developer is willing to give access to the park but wants a path marked to keep everyone safe. A condition was added to pave the pedestrian access between the end of the cul-de-sac and the west property line.
Commissioner Mike Amundsen pointed out that the applicants have listened to the neighbors and reduced the number of units proposed.
During the required public hearing, Park Avenue neighbor Paul Rhode raised issues of park visitors using the cul-de-sac for parking. He asked if “No Parking” signs could be installed and was told yes. He also noted the importance of testing the soil before development since decades ago there was a dump in the area.
— Debra Neutkens
