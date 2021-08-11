Recreation destination: White Bear Lake has rich sailing history

At 2,400 acres, White Bear Lake is one of the bigger lakes in the area, and a hub of activity for anglers and boaters of all types. What most may not realize is that the lake has a vibrant sailing legacy that not only reaches back generations, but remains strong today — and continues to point to the future.
Drawn by hotels and resorts, St. Paul residents flocked to White Bear Lake by train in the late 1800s. In the fall of 1889, the White Bear Yacht Club was founded “to sponsor yacht racing at White Bear Lake.” There were 42 members the first year and dues were $3. The membership split in 1891, with the White Bear Yachting Association lasting only until the two groups merged again in 1894. The club — and racing — helped fuel a demand for boats that would sustain a local boat building industry.
Abel Leaman, who set up shop in 1873, was the first of several boat builders to profit from that demand. Leaman Boat Works was in business until 1912, when it was completely destroyed in a fire. Another early builder was J.E. Ramaley, who operated Ramaley Boat Works locally for 30 years until he moved his entire business to Lake Minnetonka in 1925. Like Leaman, his story lives in the shadow of Norwegian immigrants Gustav Amundson and John O. Johnson, whose influence lasted well into the 20th century.
Amundson established a prominent and long-lasting boat building business in the White Bear area in 1887. His sons continued running Amundson Boat Works until 1957. In addition to sailboats, over the years his company produced rowboats, motorboats — and even toboggans. He was renowned in his time for his race-winning sailboats, but it was one of his employees who shook up the world of sailing.
Johnson emigrated from Norway in 1893 and worked for Amundson until 1896, when he set up his own shop. He developed a new boat design and built the Minnezitka in the winter of 1899-1900. He was reportedly teased by those who thought it looked ridiculous. However, it was an astounding success, as it won many races in its first season. It is considered the precursor to the “A Scow” sailboat — still in use today — which, in turn, inspired several other racing designs.
In addition to producing thousands of sought-after sailboats, Johnson is remembered for building and flying an early airplane and inventing a rotary snowplow which attained much commercial success. His descendants ran the family business until 1998.
While local boat builders got their start in the 1800s, not all of White Bear Lake’s sailing heritage is ancient history.
The Black Bear Yacht Racing Association (BBYRA) began in 1984 “for social, recreational and educational purposes.” BBYRA Commodore Jochen Koenig explains the group was also formed “to have a home for keelboats” (a boat design different from those used by White Bear Yacht Club members). “Our mission is not so much to be super competitive, but to have fun,” he said. “Sometimes we say we are a social club with a sailing problem,” he added with a laugh.
Koenig says current membership is around 25; about 12 to 15 boats are registered for racing. In 2021, association races are scheduled from late May through early October, mostly on Tuesdays and Saturdays. In addition to BBYRA races, Koenig says members also have taken part in the Ordway Handicap Race on White Bear and the Leech Lake Regatta, held this past weekend, Aug. 7-9.
Koenig underscores BBYRA’s social nature, and wants to spread its members’ love of the sport. He encourages anyone who is interested in a sailing experience to connect through the group’s website (BBYRA.com). “We always welcome people who want to ride on a boat.”
White Bear Yacht Club’s Sailing Division is also still very active — after more than 130 years. It conducts races on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays throughout the summer. Club property in Dellwood is also the site of the White Bear Sailing School.
According to Kate Cox, the club’s waterfront director, the school was started in 1956 by the Johnson family (of Johnson Boat Works fame). Each year around 300 students of all ages and experience levels receive sailing instruction there. One such former student is Shoreview native Lara Dallman-Weiss, a member of the 2020 U.S. Olympic sailing delegation, who recently placed 12th in her event, the Women’s 470.
Dallman-Weiss learned to sail at White Bear Sailing School, then became an instructor. Cox remembers, “She even taught me, I think.” Cox reports that even from across the globe, Dallman-Weiss continues to inspire the next generation of sailors: “We had it on the TV, and all the kids were watching. They were really excited.”
