When Chris Valenty spotted colorful notecards made by a Ukrainian artist at the White Bear Center for the Arts, it touched something deep.
The White Bear Record Store co-owner is sympathetic to the plight of Ukrainians in their war with Russia and knew he wanted and needed to do something to help. So Valenty contacted the artist, Diana Smyk, who was living in the Lviv region of Ukraine at the time, and asked if she’d provide the artwork for a flyer promoting the store’s upcoming fundraiser.
Smyk agreed and suggested he contact her sponsor, Caroline Cardozo, who happens to live in White Bear Lake.
Cardozo, a well-traveled humanitarian and artist herself, was the one who made the cards featuring Smyk’s art. She learned of the young artist last September while on a personal mission to bring clothing, food and medicine to Ukrainian refugees living with very little just across the border with Poland.
“One of our guides asked me to sell Diana’s art,” Cardozo recalled. “I said ‘no,’ but took photos of them and made cards. Chris saw them at the arts center for sale when he went to the George Floyd exhibit. The cards really spoke to him so he hired Diana to do the fundraising poster. She’s a fabulous artist, really gifted.”
Valenty has been looking for organizations supporting Ukraine to send donations and after connecting with Cardozo, attended a benefit with her at the Ukraine Center in Minneapolis. The event was for the Protez Foundation, a Minnesota organization that provides prosthetics to soldiers who lost limbs in the war.
“It was mind-blowing,” Valenty said. “Even after their injuries, they want to return and fight. These people are so strong and driven. It was one of the most powerful things I’ve been to in my life.
“Diana, too. I can’t believe what she has gone through. How can you do art with bombing going on?”
A posting by Smyk on her Facebook page explains how her painting has become therapy for trauma suffered from the war. She wrote about the “wonderful” art academy she hoped to attend that was destroyed, along with most of its beautiful city, and how thanks to Cardozo’s “kind sponsorship,” she continues to “paint for peace.”
A relief organization called Alight, headquartered in Minneapolis, helped Smyk with the documentation she needed to spend time in the United States, also paying for her overseas flight. It was originally thought she would attend the University of California – Los Angeles through Cardozo’s California connections, but the young artist likes Minnesota and “feels at home here,” her sponsor said, adding, “that’s totally OK with me.”
Everything has fallen into place, one thing after another, observed Cardozo, who lived in Singapore, Paris and Australia before returning to White Bear Lake. “We are all about helping Diana. They need help so badly. The stories are horrifying.”
You should know: The sidewalk sale, “Records for Peace,” is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at White Bear Lake Records, 4775 Banning Ave. A second fundraiser to benefit Ukraine is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the MN Record Show at Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.
The White Bear sale will feature both vinyl and CDs. Smyk will also be there helping with the fundraiser. Money raised will go to the Ukraine Center, the Protez Foundation and the artist.
