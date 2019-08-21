WHITE BEAR LAKE — Homeowners interested in replacing inefficient toilets with low-flow models have another shot at a rebate.
The Metropolitan Council is bringing back its water efficiency rebate program. In 2016, the city was awarded $49,000 in grant funding to encourage water conservation. Residents received rebates for installing WaterSense certified toilets and Energy Star certified washing machines. The program saved an estimated 5.9 million gallons of water in 2016 and the first half of 2017; most of that through more efficient toilets.
Municipalities can again apply for grant funding through the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment. Staff will apply for the maximum $49,500 from the Met Council with the city chipping in a 25% match for $16,500.
This time, however, staff is seeking only funds to replace qualified toilets that use 1.28 gallons or less per flush.
According to City Manager Ellen Hiniker, the toilets provide the highest return on water savings. There were issues with residents purchasing washing machines last time that didn't qualify for rebates.
"Toilets provide the biggest bang for our buck," Hiniker told the City Council at its Aug. 13 meeting.
The city hopes the rebate provides incentive for owners of homes built in the early '80s that have high-use toilets.
"Make sure the Supreme Court knows we're doing this," Councilman Bill Walsh quipped after the grant approval. He was referring to the lake level case that's going to the high court.
The city figures the grant will cover 330 toilets at $200 each and save 6.7 million gallons of water.
Watch for more information about how to apply for the rebate. The program will run through June 30, 2022.
Debra Neutkens
