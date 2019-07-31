If you're looking for more muscle in your life, check out a recent addition to the White Bear Lincoln Mercury showroom.
Awaiting a new owner: A 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 coupe in Acapulco Blue.
The car came from a private collection in Minnesota, said General Manager Travis Peterson. That's as much as he'd say about the previous owner. He also said the fastback is the most expensive car the dealership has ever owned.
One of only 1,044 made in 1968, the car cost $4,831 new. Peterson has the invoice from Shelby Automotive Co. in Southfield, Michigan, to prove it. Today the car's price tag is $139,900.
He describes the car as “investment grade.”
“This is the real deal,” said Peterson, who noted the car sold new at Horn-Williams Motor Co. in Dallas.
The GT500 comes with the Police Interceptor 428-cubic-inch big block V-8 with a Holly four-barrel carburetor, four-speed transmission, power steering and brakes, a fold-down rear seat, shoulder harnesses and roll bar. The late Carroll Shelby's signature is on the passenger-side sun visor.
There is only one way to test drive the Mustang, noted Peterson: “You have to buy it first.”
Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.