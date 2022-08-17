Rare marble tracked to White Bear Lake

Bill Anderson shows off the rare white marble fireplace his dad built 50 years ago.

 Contributed

A piece of Montana is featured in a White Bear Lake living room. The white marble is the last shipment mined in the Big Sky state. 

The mason who ordered the special western stone 50 years ago built a fireplace with the marble at the home of his son, Bill Anderson.

