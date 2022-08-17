Rare marble tracked to White Bear Lake

A piece of Montana is featured in a White Bear Lake living room. The white marble is the last shipment mined in the Big Sky state.
The mason who ordered the special western stone 50 years ago built a fireplace with the marble at the home of his son, Bill Anderson.
According to Bill, his dad didn’t know it was the very last shipment of white marble to leave Montana until after it arrived. “It was the end of mining for the marble in Montana. That’s all there was,” he said.
Anderson didn’t think much about the rare rock until he was recently contacted by the Montana Marble Association. “They were looking through old records and noticed the last shipment went to White Bear Lake, Minnesota. They had my address and wanted to know if we still have the fireplace. Well, I still have it,” replied Bill.
His dad, Oliver Anderson, even received an award for “exceptional workmanship” after completing the laborious project.
Bill described the fireplace as “an amazing structure. It has an exceptional look. I get lots of compliments on it.”
