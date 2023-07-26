A previously injured eagle chick was reunited July 14 with its parents at a nesting site on White Bear Lake.
The work was conducted by the University of Minnesota Raptor Center, which also placed a new orphan eagle chick into the nest.
The White Bear Press previously reported the injured young eagle, was located and picked up along the shore of White Bear Lake (Wade: is this correct?) by experienced falconer Frank Taylor. He brought the eagle to Gail Buhl, the person who stabilized the dehydrated bird.
The eagle had “internal trauma” according to Lori Arent, Assistant Director at the Raptor Center, “Lots of times, these birds are dehydrated,” said Arent. “One of the first things you want to do is rehydrate.”
Buhl held the bird overnight in her basement triage station before bringing it into the Raptor Center the next day.
Currently, all the new birds the Raptor Center takes in must go through a quarantine period while being tested for avian influenza.
The tests were negative and the bird was moved into the regular clinical hospital space.
Raptor Center staff then conducted more advanced diagnostic procedures on the bird and discovered the bird was found to have internal trauma.
“It must have had some type of collision,” Arent said. “It had a little bit of blood internally, outside of the organs.”
But all the bird needed was time to recover and plenty of fluids and food.
After sufficient recovery time, the bird on July 9 was cleared for re-nesting. The Raptor Center contacted the homeowner where the nest was located as well as Taylor to devise a plan to get the eagle back home.
The Raptor Center wanted to make sure the adults were still in the nest and the environment was safe for the eagle chick to return.
Both adults remained in the nest, and the Raptor Center discovered there was another chick (Wade: an orphan chick or a sibling of the injured chick being returned?) in the nest the parents were currently nursing.
The Raptor Center, according to Arent, knew these adult eagles were a traditional breeding pair and had used the nesting site for years.
“They’re pretty loyal to it,” Arent said. “We weren’t as concerned about returning the original chick because that bird knew the area, it had a mental image of that.”
The Raptor Center also had another eagle chick at the center it could not reunite with its original parents and saw an opportunity to release it to a new set of parents because it was similar in age to the injured chick.
“We brought that one with us just in case the situation would allow us to potentially foster a second bird there,” Arent said.
The Raptor Center decided to return the previously injured eagle chick the evening of July 14 to allow the eagle to immediately reunite with its parents.
“A little bit before dark, typically, they’re not going to want to move or fly very far,” Arent said. “They want to start looking for a place to settle down for the night, so that’s why we took it back then versus the middle of the day.”
This situation turned out to also be ideal to release the other chick because the nest was located on an island which made it difficult for a bird to leave because it could not fully fly.
John Arent, Lori’s husband, and seasoned falconer, helped the staff strategically place the two birds into an area that would encourage them to stay put that night.
The birds were placed in an area with tall grass rather than an open area that would have enticed the birds to move around a little more.
According to Arent, eagles and all raptors, for that matter, are great parents and will adopt ones not their own.
“As long as the chick stays in the area and begs food, it has to respond appropriately to the presence of adults,” Arent said.
The Raptor Center verified the original young eagle was injured when it left the nest before it was ready to fly.
But there are a variety of reasons eagle chicks can fall from the nest.
When there are a number of chicks in one nest, according to Arent, they can start flapping their wings to build their flight muscles and can simply push another bird out of the nest. It is also possible, according to Arent, high winds during that time could have pushed a flapping bird out of the nest.
“There are so many reasons why a chick can come out early,” Arent said. “It does seem like whatever happened, he was not able to land very gracefully, and somehow he collided with something, whether it was the ground or a tree on his way down, and that’s probably how he got that internal trauma.”
Arent says if anyone finds an injured bird, they should immediately call the Raptor Center so the bird can have the best chance at survival.
For more information on the Raptor Center, visit raptor.umn.edu.
Sebastian Studier is an intern at Press Publications. He can be reached by calling 651-242-2775 or emailing intern1@presspubs.com.
