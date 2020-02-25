ST. PAUL—The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens of the dangers of drug abuse following three heroin overdoses in under six hours in the northern suburbs of Ramsey County last weekend.
The overdoses occurred Saturday, Feb. 22, at 8:13 a.m., 11:25 a.m. and 1:42 p.m. respectively. Two were in Shoreview and one was in White Bear Township. Deputies administered naloxone to all three individuals. Two applications have been confirmed as successful. As of press time, the condition of the third person was still being evaluated.
“At this time, the sheriff’s office is concerned there may be a batch of heroin (that) contains even more dangerous substances and chemicals,” Undersheriff of Public Safety Jeff Ramacher said. “While all illegal drugs are dangerous and pose the risk of serious injury or death to the user, the fact these many overdoses occurred so close together is especially alarming and a sign that these drugs may be contaminated.”
The matter is under investigation by the sheriff’s office. No further information is available at this time.
From press release
