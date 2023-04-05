County’s first long-range transportation plan looks to future

Project schedule timeline.

 Contributed

Ramsey County is in the beginning stages of its all-abilities transportation plan.

The 2050 All-Abilities Transportation Plan was approved in 2016 by the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners. Its vision is to be “a vibrant community in which all are valued and thrive.”

