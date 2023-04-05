Ramsey County is in the beginning stages of its all-abilities transportation plan.
The 2050 All-Abilities Transportation Plan was approved in 2016 by the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners. Its vision is to be “a vibrant community in which all are valued and thrive.”
“This all-abilities plan is looking to the year 2050, and it’s really a guiding document that’ll help the county plan their investment decisions,” said Samantha Matuke of TC2 (Transportation Collaborative Consultants). “So some of the key outcomes of this project will be a list of actual construction projects. So we want to prioritize what projects need to be done. Not just roadways, but multimodal transit.”
The four goals of the All-Abilities 2050 Transportation Plan are as follows:
Identify projects and transportation solutions that are accessible to people of all ages and abilities.
Engage with the community to learn about transportation experience and needs.
Utilize community input and technical analysis to define transportation goals and roadway, pedestrian, bicycle and public transportation solutions.
Collaborate with other transportation agencies to support their priorities.
Matuke said the county is going to outline where it might need to do more research.
“This won’t be inclusive of everything,” Matuke said. “This is a high-level plan. So we do want to detail where we can do some future studies and also get into design standards in things like speed limit design.”
Matuke noted that the plan is for county roads, but there will be a collaboration with cities, MnDOT and Metro Transit.
“This plan is setting a long-term strategic vision for how Ramsey County will invest our multimodal transportation system,” said Scott Mareck, senior transportation planner. “So that’s looking beyond our normal five-year construction program from that 2030 timeframe out to 2050 and looking at roads, bridges, transitways and pedestrian facilities. We’re really looking at how we can best utilize our limited transportation funding to reach Ramsey County’s strategic goals for transit accessibility, improving crash rates, improving pavements and bridge conditions, transit accessibility and things of that nature.”
Mareck said there will be opportunities for public engagement throughout the planning process over the next 12 months. There is also a community survey on the county’s website at http://bit.ly/3Zqnb8s on the transportation plan. It is open until Friday, April 14.
