Ramsey County parks close for deer hunts

Ramsey County Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the Metro Bowhunters Resource Base, will conduct controlled archery deer hunts this fall throughout the county parks system. The county has determined the most humane and efficient way to control deer herd populations within the park system and surrounding urban areas includes archery and sharpshooting. Research has shown that alternative methods can be costly and result in prolonged death.
Daylong hunts will be conducted at the following local parks on select dates in October, November and December:
• Poplar Lake County Park
Oct. 9 - 11 and Oct. 31 - Nov. 1
• Bald Eagle-Otter Lakes Regional Park
Oct. 9 - 11 and Oct. 31 - Nov. 1
• Battle Creek Regional Park
Oct. 12 - 14 and Nov. 2 - 4
• Vadnais-Sucker Lakes Regional Park
Oct. 26 - 28 and Nov. 16 - 18
• Rice Creek North Regional Trail
Oct. 26 - 28 and Nov. 16 – 18
• Turtle Creek Open Space & McCullough Park
Nov. 20 - 22 and Dec. 4 - 6
Two separate hunts will be held at each location. Each hunt period is three days long; the second hunt occurs two to three weeks after the first.
During the hunts, entire parks or portions of parks will be closed. The Battle Creek and Bald Eagle-Otter Lakes off-leash dog areas will be closed during the hunts; the Rice Creek North off-leash dog area will remain open. Major paved trails through the Rice Creek North Regional Trail and Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park will remain open for park users. Signs will be posted at common entry points in parks identifying open trails and areas where park visitors are requested to stay out.
Archers for the 2020 hunts have already been selected and permitted to participate. Archers interested in participating in future hunts should visit mbrb.org.
Learn more about deer management and controlled hunts within Ramsey County at ramseycounty.us/residents/parks-recreation/habitats-natural-resources-management.
— Press release
