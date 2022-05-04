Ramsey County is calling upon the citizens of White Bear Lake for input on the latest extension of the Bruce Vento Trail. This extension would potentially connect Whitaker Street and County Road J by having a section of the trail run along Bald Eagle Boulevard and Hugo Road.
A town hall meeting was held on April 21 in White Bear Lake to gather public opinion about the trail’s extension. During a Q&A portion of the meeting, several Bald Eagle Lake residents brought up a number of concerns regarding the trails’ extension into their neighborhood.
Common concerns from residents included noise and increased traffic to the area.
Many Hugo Road neighbors like Mike Sachi feel that the trail isn’t a good fit for the residential neighborhood.
“Neighbors have trespassing concerns on the property, safety issues, environmental impacts as well as increased volumes from the new high school that is being built,” said Sachi. “I wish we could have more discussion rather than having the county trying to shoehorn a trail into a quiet residential neighborhood.”
The portion of Bald Eagle Lake was selected by the county based on a feasibility study conducted between 2018 and 2020 to evaluate potential safety and cost impacts of different route options.
The county had originally considered a potential route along portions of the railroad in White Bear Lake, hoping that active parts of the railroad would be abandoned in the future, but after conducting the study, the county decided that a trail along this route would run into safety challenges.
“The feasibility of this route had a lot of expense involved with it too that made it non-conducive,” said Ramsey County Director of Parks and Recreation Mark McCabe. “We have reached out to BNSF railway and have heard nothing about whether or not this section of the railway will be abandoned in the future.”
McCabe explained that the Bald Eagle Lake portion of the trail was selected based on previous community engagement in 2019, where the Bald Eagle Boulevard route was considered the preferred route.
Bald Eagle Boulevard resident Tim David is still holding out for a route that possibly stays near the railway.
“It’s not a fit for the neighborhood. Regional trails are typically placed on abandoned railways. Perhaps it is too early, but I say it’s better to wait until the short segment of the railroad becomes abandoned,” David said.
According to McCabe, this isn’t the only part of the trail that reaches into a residential neighborhood, noting that a section of the trail from the south end of Phalen Lake in St. Paul to Beam Avenue in Maplewood runs through residential neighborhoods on an abandoned railway right of way.
Still, neighbors are concerned about increased traffic to the area.
“We want a quiet neighborhood, so why invite thousands of others into our neighborhood’s streets?” David said.
The county does intend to promote the trail, and has had 280,000 visitors to the trail based on a 2018 study.
“We see this section as being more of a recreation-based trail. We consider what are visually appealing things that would be nice to ride through,” said McCabe.
As contention builds, the actual construction of the project is still 8 to 10 years out.
“These projects are quite extensive. There’s still a lot of planning involved, and applying for funding. It’s a very long process to build a regional trial,” said McCabe.
Though construction is still a few years out, neighbors like Sachi feel that they weren’t informed soon enough about the trail and had very little voice in deciding whether or not the trail would be built, expressing that a “no trail” option should have been presented.
The project is still in its initial design phase, and the county is continuing to seek feedback from the White Bear Lake Community. Residents have the option to fill out a survey to share their input on the trail. The survey can be found at https://www.ramseycounty.us/content/bruce-vento-phase-2-survey and is open until May 8.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
