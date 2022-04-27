The White Bear Lake community was invited to provide feedback on the Phase 2 layout of the Bruce Vento Trail, which will include a possible route along Bald Eagle Boulevard as part of finishing the last section of the trail from Whitaker Street and County Road J. This portion of the project is still in the early design phases and construction of the project won’t begin for another 8 to ten years according to Scott Yonke, director of planning and development for Ramsey County. Much of the feedback from the community included concerns over an increase in traffic to the neighborhood around Eagle Lake. Others brought up funding concerns and that residents were not properly informed about the project before the planning had begun. The project is still in the initial design phase as the county continues to gather community feedback. A survey to share input on the preliminary design and extension of the trail is available at https://www.ramseycounty.us/content/bruce-vento-phase-2-survey. The survey will be available through May 8.
The Press will provide additional information about the meeting and community response in an upcoming edition.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
