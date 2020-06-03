‘Rally WBA’ incentivizes local shopping

Seeking a “spark” to get shoppers into White Bear Area businesses during these times, Alan Haskins, the owner of a local marketing firm, has initiated a promotion called “Rally WBA.”
Participating businesses are issuing cards to anyone making a purchase. The cards are entered into a weekly drawing. The second week of Rally WBA will conclude on Sunday with several prizes and a grand prize of $1,000, Haskins said.
Haskins is CEO of Nimble Impressions, a marketing firm, which he said is operating at “about half capacity” during the lockdown. Haskins said he had time to initiate something “try do some good” for local businesses.
“I wanted to come up with something fun and engaging, that will provide an incentive, a spark, for people to shop safely and locally.”
Haskins organized to have businesses donate prizes for a drawing by giving out the cards made by Haskins with each purchase. Haskins printed 30,000 cards.
In the first week of Rally WBA, 14,000 cards were distributed. The winners of the drawings — about $700 worth of items, he said — were announced by Haskins live on Facebook.
“Like my business, I saw other businesses struggling, suffering and looking for creative ways to inspire people to do business with them. The idea is a use of our company time (and) talents to help the community we represent.”
The second week of Rally WBA runs from May 30 through Sunday, June 7. As of Thursday, there were 20 to 25 businesses on board, Haskins said.
On Sunday, Haskins will go on Facebook at 8 p.m. to draw and announce winners. Visit facebook.com/rallywba to watch the drawing. The ante was raised for the second week with the grand prize of “$1,000, or more,” which was not included in the first week.
The WBA territory covers 12 cities.
Haskins said he’s not making any money on this project and is covering the costs himself. Participating businesses need only to commit to a prize of at least $10 in value. He asked the Chamber of Commerce for their approval, and the chamber has been “super helpful,” he said.
It’s a week-to-week project, Haskins said. There will be a third week if support is there. Visit rallywba.com to learn more.
