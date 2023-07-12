Radio station with local ties celebrates 100 years

WDGY Radio is a family-owned, rock ‘n’ roll radio station that will be celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
The station had its humble start in 1923 with a man named George Young, an optometrist who happened to dabble in radio broadcast service. Young’s radio was the first commercial station in the Twin Cities area
Due to Young’s death in 1942, the station experienced several ownership changes. In the early 1950s, the station was handed over to the Borgen family, and three generations later, they still keep the station running.
In 2010, WDGY owner Greg Borgen passed the business to his three children. The siblings, Brooke Willett, Brent Borgen, and Danielle Savage, grew up in Mahtomedi and are still a part of the community today.
Growing up in the broadcast industry, the siblings keep a special place in their heart for everything radio. As Willett recalls, some of her favorite childhood memories were visits to the towers with her dad.
President Brent Borgen started working for WDGY in 2010. As he put it, the change to working for the station was a “seamless transition”.
Danielle Savage, who handles the operations, began working there around the same time, and her sister Brooke Willett, who works in sales, returned about six years ago from working a corporate job. “I tried to leave,” said Willett, “but I got called back and I love it.”
In the last few years, WDGY has managed to double its listenership due to its new app and multiple AM and FM stations. Despite its growing popularity, the station has managed to stay local. It broadcasts an impressive roster of live DJs, most having lived in the Twin Cities area for over 20 years.
To celebrate their anniversary this year, the station has featured many themed weekends like ‘Back to the 50s’ and ‘Power of 100’ where they will showcase 100 nonprofits. The station will also have their own stand at the MN State Fair for the first time since 1987.
In the next few years, WDGY plans to continue to support the neighborhood. “We’re trying to do more things [to] be good stewards of the community with music,” said president Brent Borgen.
Readers can join the 100-year anniversary festivities by tuning in to WDGY on FM 92.1, FM 103.7, 107.1HD2, AM 740, smart speakers using the TuneIn app, their website WDGYRadio.com, or by using the WDGY phone app.
