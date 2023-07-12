Radio station with local ties celebrates 100 years

From left, Danielle Savage, Brent Borgen, and Brooke Willett at the WDGY station in Lakeland, Minnesota. The station has been in the Borgen family for three generations and will be celebrating WDGY’s 100-year anniversary.

 Contribued

WDGY Radio is a family-owned, rock ‘n’ roll radio station that will be celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The station had its humble start in 1923 with a man named George Young, an optometrist who happened to dabble in radio broadcast service. Young’s radio was the first commercial station in the Twin Cities area

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.