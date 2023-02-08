The Mahtomedi School District will spend the next nine months defining who it is, where it is going and how it plans to get there, after Superintendent Barb Duffrin and Director of Communications Alice Seuffert presented a status report on the district’s strategic plan at the Jan. 26 meeting.
“The district is in the process of updating the strategic plan started during the 2018-2019 school year, as it becomes clearer who we are, who we aspire to be and what the experiences and outcomes we want from our students are,” Duffrin said.
From 2018 to the present, the district focused on exceptional teaching and learning opportunities, discovery and pursuit of passions, personal growth and excellence, agency in learning and being an inclusive learning community. In 2019-20, all school buildings completed facility updates.
“Moving forward, the updated strategies will address the gaps between our current reality and our desired results and, as those gaps close, we need to identify new strategies. This (strategic plan) will be a map for us as a district leadership team,” Seuffert said.
Seuffert described the plan’s six strategies and how they have been implemented so far.
Strategy 1 goals include student advocacy for learning, personalized learning, districtwide culture of innovation, career pathway exploration and systems support. Learning and teaching without barriers have included a device for every learner, a new middle school schedule with a seven-period day, literacy professional development, flex time at the middle school and new course proposals, to name a few.
Strategy 2 will ensure the social and emotional well-being of each student with an emphasis on mental wellness through the Zephyr Wellness Program and other wellness initiatives by way of North Homes in-school therapy, staff training and staff initiative.
Strategy 3 will use communication to pursue the strategic plan’s mission and objectives, celebrating and recognizing learning with the Zephyr Learning Showcase and stakeholder recognition at board meetings. Communications also includes stakeholder engagement through principal roundtables, dessert and dialogue, coffee and conversations and maintaining the district’s financial strength.
Strategy 4 will provide students opportunities to draw out and pursue their passions with action themes that include schedules allowing for flexible opportunities; students taking ownership of learning; training and collaboration time for passion-based teaching; and more. New club offerings, career and tech programming and MAEF partnerships were highlighted as helping to meet this goal.
Strategy 5 will foster reciprocal relationships of learning experiences for all students with civic, service and community groups. Students will participate in annual community service projects, creating the very systems that support community service.
Strategy 6 will expand existing worldviews to promote understanding, where staff has expanded cultural self-awareness and a world-centered curriculum. Students will be helped to understand and demonstrate global citizenship, to be compassionate and curious about their community and world and to create strong partnerships with diverse organizations.
To implement the updated strategic plan, action team co-leaders will begin their training on Feb. 22 and meet throughout the spring. On June 13, the planning team will reconvene to hear reports from the action team leaders about their plans. During the summer, the board will review and take action on the 2023 Strategic Plan Update. During the start of the 2022-23 school year, the updated strategic plan will begin implementation.
More details about the strategic plan can be found in the Jan. 26 agenda packet.
The district’s finances are looking healthy, and the audit of the books also looks clean. The 2021-2022 fiscal audit report from MMKR for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 brought good news in many areas, said Director of Finance and Operations Jeff Priess in his presentation before the audit was formally accepted by the board. The annual audit, required by state statute, delivered an unmodified opinion (the highest and best) on the district’s basic financial statements. One of the six audit highlights was the higher general fund balance, Priess said. It’s been a district policy to keep a general fund balance of at least 8% as a percentage of total expenditures, he said. The district exceeded that percentage in 2019 and has increased that percentage each year until reaching an unassigned fund balance of 12% of total expenditures for 2022. The total fund balance for 2022 stands at $7.3 million, and Priess expects significant funding next year.
Last spring, the district was awarded a one-year grant from the Minnesota Department of Education. These grant funds will be used to provide a better focus to train mentors involved in the teacher induction and mentoring program for new teachers.
Special Education Paraprofessional Dezzie Washington added another distinction for her O. H. Anderson Elementary students to admire after she was honored during Paraprofessional Week as Paraprofessional of the Year. In presenting Washington with her certificate, Building Principal Susan Prather thanked Washington and all the paraprofessionals in the district. A math teacher involved in Special Education and Community Education, Washington wears many hats, so that nearly all of O. H. Anderson students know her as “Miss Dezzie”, Prather said.
The board continued its ongoing round of reviewing and updating policies by conducting the first reading of policies brought about by Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) substantive policy changes. The policies under scrutiny include Policy 603 – Curriculum Development; Policy 604 – Instructional Curriculum; Policy 708 – Transportation of Non-Public School Students; Policy 709 – Student Transportation Safety Policy; Policy 721 – Uniform Grant Guidance Regarding Federal Revenue Sources; and Policy 722 – Public Data and Data Subject Requests.
The district should see funding increases at the state level, Duffrin said in the legislative update portion of her report highlighting the governor’s budget recommendations for the 2024-2025 biennium. The funding formula for future years starting in 2026 will be tied to inflation to ensure funding for schools trying to keep up with external costs. The funding formula will increase by 4% next year and 2% the following year, she said. The governor also recommended no-cost breakfast and lunch for all students at schools that participate in the federal School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch program. Special education services will receive $730 million in the first biennium and $840 million in the second biennium. Increases in funding for English Language Learners by nearly 25% will further support those learners. Duffrin also noted that Director Lucy Payne received the President’s Award and Director Kelly Reagan received the Leadership Development Certificate at the MSBA conference.
“The board looks forward to the superintendent’s thoughtful leadership in updating the district’s strategic plan,” Board Chair Stacey Stout said in her presentation of the superintendent’s evaluation summary. The board held a special meeting on Jan. 25 to discuss Duffrin’s performance from July through December 2022, with emphasis on Duffrin’s leadership in implementing the district’s strategic plan. “Overall, the board is pleased with the ongoing work in the goal areas and the strong start to the first half of the school year,” Stout said.
Members of the community seeking to engage with their school district have three upcoming opportunities with the Elementary Roundtable Conversation at 9:49 a.m. Feb. 2 at Wildwood Elementary; Coffee and Conversations from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 23 at the District Education Center; and the Zephyr Learning Showcase at 6:15 p.m. March 23 at the District Education Center.
The board next meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the District Center Community Room, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave.
