The Mahtomedi School District will spend the next nine months defining who it is, where it is going and how it plans to get there, after Superintendent Barb Duffrin and Director of Communications Alice Seuffert presented a status report on the district’s strategic plan at the Jan. 26 meeting.

“The district is in the process of updating the strategic plan started during the 2018-2019 school year, as it becomes clearer who we are, who we aspire to be and what the experiences and outcomes we want from our students are,” Duffrin said.

