Q and A with Karin Costa

Karin Costa, co-owner of Costa Farm & Greenhouse in Grant, recently released a children’s book called, “Growing French Fries.” The White Bear Press set out to find more about Costa and her new book.
Q. Where did you grow up, and how long have you lived in Grant?
A. I grew up on a farm in Peosta, Iowa, just outside Dubuque. It was a cattle and hog farm as well as crops of field corn, hay and oats. Much different than our current farm of produce and greenhouse plants, but also much the same in many ways: hard work, long days outside in the sunshine or harsh elements, an appreciation for Mother Nature by experience, the opportunity to see firsthand what comes from nurturing seeds and the land, and feelings of accomplishment and pride in feeding our community.
I have lived in Grant/Mahtomedi since 1992 with my husband Ron and raised our two daughters here, Gina, 24 and Grace, 20.
Q. Tell us a little about Costa Farm.
A. Costa Farm is now 101 years old. Ron's grandfather started the farm in Little Canada and it was moved here to Grant/Mahtomedi in 1990.
I married Ron in 1991 and have been farming with him since. I started taking produce to the White Bear farmers market before we were married in 1990! That 30 years has gone by quickly.
Q. What inspired you to write a book, and does it have any parallels to your experience at Costa Farm?
A. My life experience while growing up on a farm and currently farming inspired me to write this book.
Farming has been almost my entire life's work except for a few years after high school and before I was married, I was a dental hygienist.
The specific idea for my book, “Growing French Fries,” came to me one day as I was walking in our produce field.
I thought writing a book on how french fries come to fruition on our plate and the integral part the farmer plays in that is essential for children to understand. And it could be a fun story to tell as well.
Q. What is the message you hope young readers get from your book?
A. The message I hope children get from my book is how hard a farmer works to provide food for the community.
I also hope the storyline — how a particular food like french fries can be in disguise of something else (the potato) — sparks an interest to learn how other veggies are part of our diet, and possibly to spark a love of cooking or gardening.
Q. Are the characters based on anyone you know?
A. The main character, Farmer Billie, is my dad. My father farmed his whole life. He and my mom raised five kids on the farm. We all helped work on the farm, were in our local 4-H club and showed cattle in livestock shows. We grew up growing our own food.
My dad passed away seven years ago while outside doing farm chores. I know that may sound sad, but it was exactly how he wanted to go, overlooking the beauty of the creek flowing through the farm and the rolling hillside.
Four of five of us kids ventured into agriculture careers because of my father.
Q. Do you have any other books in the works?
A. Well, there is a bit of a cliffhanger at the end of “Growing French Fries” (and I say that with a laugh), and so it may lead into a second book!
Where can readers buy a copy? As it just came out in August, we are in the beginning phase of marketing it.
Right now my book is available on Amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com, Booksamillion.com and Goodreads, as well.
We also have a link from our website, costaproducefarm.com.
I recently found out that Valley Bookseller in Stillwater will be selling it, and I'm hoping Kowalski's and Bachman's will be open to carrying it, as well.
It is a bit hard to get your name and book out into the world if you are not a notable or celebrity figure. This book makes a great Christmas gift! If interested, please email me at karin@costafarm.com or kclemenscosta@gmail.com.
— Complied by Amy Johnson
