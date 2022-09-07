METRO Purple Line BRT Project staff are evaluating three possible northern end points for the proposed METRO Purple Line – Maplewood Mall Transit Center, I-35 & Co. Rd. E Park & Ride in Vadnais Heights, and Century College on the White Bear Lake-Mahtomedi border.
Staff would like to engage corridor residents, businesses, organizations, and transit customers in the project planning process to solicit their input and address their needs and concerns. The are holding opportunities for public engagement on Sept. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Century College Campus and Activities Fair, Century College West Campus, and on Sept. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Downtown St. Paul Mobility Mingle at Mears Park, St. Paul.
