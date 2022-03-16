Purple Line pendulum swings in favor of opposition

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The message to the Metropolitan Council is clear: The city does not want Purple Line buses entering its “jurisdictional boundaries.”
A City Council majority passed the resolution opposing the electric bus rapid transit service (BRT), formerly Rush Line, after an original version was tabled.
Council Member Steve Engstran, the swing vote on the contentious issue, objected to language in an earlier resolution, moving the matter to March 8 to give time for a do-over.
Before the 3-2 vote, Engstran, Ward 5, thanked Mayor Dan Louismet for rewriting the resolution. The mayor said he took Engstran’s comments “to heart” and felt revisions still meet the basic goal of telling Met Council that White Bear Lake opposes the Purple Line.
Council Member Bill Walsh made the motion to approve, noting the new version is “still strong” and “more to the point.”
Council members Dan Jones and Kevin Edberg stuck to their previous positions regarding the rapid transit line and voted “no” to sending Met Council the message.
Anti-Purple Line residents present for the vote applauded after the resolution passed. Fran Knothe of White Bear Township observed, “Our city finally did it. Persistence pays off.”
What the message means for the future of the line connecting St. Paul to the Northeast Metro remains to be seen.
“Rush Line and now Purple Line has been studied and looked at for 23 years,” noted County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt about the resolution. “The City Council vote has been 3-2 most times in support and it’s included in the Comprehensive Plan. I’m confident the Metropolitan Council will take all aspects of the project into consideration, including the resolution from last week.”
Bus line supporters also attended the council meeting. Representatives of the Metropolitan Interfaith Council on Affordable Housing (MICAH) sat in the front row wearing “Yes” stickers to make their presence known.
Among them was Beverly Zweig of White Bear Lake. Despite the vote, there are people who favor the buses, she said. “I’d rather ride a bus than drive to St. Paul,” she said. “Have you ever tried to park at the farmer’s market in Lowertown?”
MICAH Community Organizer John Slade feels the bus line ties the Northeast Metro together, adding the city doesn’t have regular bus service for people who don’t drive. “We feel public transit and affordable housing go hand in hand,” he said.
“The pro-Purple people thought this would happen,” Slade admitted. “The anti-Purple people have turned out well.”
One of the anti-Purple people is No-Rush-Line-Coalition leader Tim David. He applauded the three council members and the mayor for “listening to the majority of the residents and businesses of White Bear Lake who said this project doesn’t fit in the city and for standing up to the strong arm of the Met Council. It sends a significant message.”
Met Council spokesperson Laura Baenen said they are taking the action under advisement, with plans to confer with other corridor cities, as well as the project’s funders, Ramsey County and the Federal Transit Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.